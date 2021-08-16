All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Special Rakshabandhan: Eco-Friendly Rakhis For You By Odisha Women Self-Help Groups

Credits: ANI 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Special Rakshabandhan: Eco-Friendly Rakhis For You By Odisha Women Self-Help Groups

Odisha,  16 Aug 2021 9:12 AM GMT

Writer : Devyani Madaik | 

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Rakhis are handmade by the nearly 2,000 women belonging to rural backgrounds and associated with the groups. This initiative has helped them to earn their livelihood.

With the festival of Rakshabandhan a week away, various shops are crowding the market with plastic-designed threads. But women self-help groups (SHGs) in Odisha have come with the concept that helps celebrate the pious occasion with environmental consciousness.

Members of Mission Shakti SHGs are selling eco-friendly rakhis and are based out of rural parts of the state. The initiative has been supported by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), ANI reported.

The members involved in creating the rakhis are spread across several districts, including Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, and Mayurbahnj.

Handmade By 2,000 Women

Speaking to the media, ORMAS member Pranab Panda informed that the project was started last year during the nationwide lockdown. With the help of locals, the society set up around 18 stalls across the state. Panda said the response was positive, owing to the item's low pricing.

The Rakhis are handmade by the nearly 2,000 women belonging to rural backgrounds and associated with the groups. This initiative has helped them to earn their livelihood, Panda added.

The item is made out of Terracotta Sabai grass and other organic materials and is priced between ₹20-₹50. The groups took all the necessary social distancing measures while working. The group is looking forward to the similar positive response they received earlier.

Also Read: 'War Is Over': Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Chaos Looms Over Kabul Airport As Desperate Locals Attempt To Board Plane

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Odisha 
environment 
eco-friendly 
Rakshabandhan 
Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society 
