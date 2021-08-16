Special Rakshabandhan: Eco-Friendly Rakhis For You By Odisha Women Self-Help Groups

With the festival of Rakshabandhan a week away, various shops are crowding the market with plastic-designed threads. But women self-help groups (SHGs) in Odisha have come with the concept that helps celebrate the pious occasion with environmental consciousness.

Members of Mission Shakti SHGs are selling eco-friendly rakhis and are based out of rural parts of the state. The initiative has been supported by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), ANI reported.

The members involved in creating the rakhis are spread across several districts, including Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, and Mayurbahnj.

Handmade By 2,000 Women

Speaking to the media, ORMAS member Pranab Panda informed that the project was started last year during the nationwide lockdown. With the help of locals, the society set up around 18 stalls across the state. Panda said the response was positive, owing to the item's low pricing.

The Rakhis are handmade by the nearly 2,000 women belonging to rural backgrounds and associated with the groups. This initiative has helped them to earn their livelihood, Panda added.

The item is made out of Terracotta Sabai grass and other organic materials and is priced between ₹20-₹50. The groups took all the necessary social distancing measures while working. The group is looking forward to the similar positive response they received earlier.

Also Read: 'War Is Over': Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Chaos Looms Over Kabul Airport As Desperate Locals Attempt To Board Plane