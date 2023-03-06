All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First! Scotland Prohibits Use Of Anaesthetics After Study Reveals It To Be 2,500 Times More Harmful Than CO2

Image Credits: Unsplash, Freepik

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First! Scotland Prohibits Use Of Anaesthetics After Study Reveals It To Be 2,500 Times More Harmful Than CO2

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  5 March 2023 11:59 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Anaesthetic gases were found to contribute to global warming with a potential 2,500 times greater than carbon dioxide. By forbidding hospitals from using the anaesthetic desflurane, Scotland becomes the first country to make waves to a greener healthcare sector.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Scotland has become the first country in the world to ban the use of the anesthetic desflurane due to the harmful impact it has on the environment. The move came as a part of the National Health Service (NHS) England's net-zero strategy that examines the environmental impact of medicines and equipment and looks into switching toward a more environmentally friendly practice.

Global Warming Potential 2,500 Greater Than CO2

Anaesthetic gasses are usually used to keep people unconscious during surgery. Recently the health services data shed light on how these gasses make up about two to five per cent of the NHS's carbon footprint. Acknowledging this effectively, efforts have been undertaken to tackle these medical gasses contributing to greenhouse gas levels. Anaesthetic gasses, in particular, were pointed out to contribute to an increase in global warming with a global warming potential 2,500 times greater than carbon dioxide (CO2).

Hospitals across the United Kingdom have begun cutting down on the usage of this gas, and in the past few years, about 40 hospital trusts in England have stopped using desflurane. These efforts were led by clinicians who moved away from using desflurane to clinically appropriate and safer alternatives that have less impact on the environment. With Scotland's game-changing ban, NHS England is likely to introduce a similar ban on anesthetics, except in exceptional circumstances.

Moving Toward Banning It Across NHS Hospitals

According to a study by the US-based National Center for Biotechnology Information, inhaled anaesthetics used during administration of general anesthesia were responsible for 0.01 per cent to 0.10 per cent of total worldwide carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Even an NHS analysis of desflurane use in 2020 suggested that banning it across the NHS hospitals would reduce harmful emissions equivalent to powering 11,000 homes each year.

A report by WION quoted Dr Kenneth Barker, an anaesthetist and clinical lead for Scotland's national green theatres programme, saying he had stopped using it after having understood the harmful effects on the environment. He had realised that the amount of desflurane used on a regular day's work resulted in emissions equivalent to him driving 670 miles a day. This nudged him to practice medicine in a safer way to the environment. While climate change and carbon emissions are widely discussed among medical circles, moves such as the ban on harmful desflurane gasses provide a small but significant solution to the problem.

Also Read: Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' On Edge To Create Disaster; Know What Will Happen If It Disintegrates

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Scotland 
Anesthetics 
Desflurane 
Carbon emissions 
Carbon footprint 
Greener Healthcare 
National Health Service 
Net zero strategy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X