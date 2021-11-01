Techie-Turned-Activists Rejuvenate Percolation Pond In Tamil Nadu

SayTrees rejuvenated a percolation pond to store water in Chinnapallikuppam Village, Tamil Nadu.

Chinnapallikuppam, a village around 160km from Bangalore, is situated in the newly formed Thirupathur district which was earlier under the Vellore district. The pond is in a reserved forest on top of a small mountain which falls under the Tamil Nadu state forest department. The pond is a natural reservoir for water runoff from atop the mountain during the monsoon season.

The pond has a channel that supplies the water during overflow into the Chinnapallikuppam village and remains one of the primary sources of water.

We created a percolation pond to store water in Chinnapallikuppam village,TamilNadu.Back in 2019 entire village came to celebrate this,they have been seeing depletion in water and this gave hope. Now the pond holds the water storage capacity of 6 crore ltrs

The pond is spread across 2 acres which has not changed before and after the restoration work. The percolation pond has been cleaned and deepened by removing the silt. The pond was identified with the help of Late Mrs. Mazharvizhli and support from the locals. SayTrees Team worked day and night as the work was being carried out in between the monsoon season and has put in their best efforts to restore the pond. The entire project was funded and supported as a part of their CSR initiative.



The project started in mid-August, 2019 and was completed within 60 days. The pond can hold about 1 crore liter water which changes during the monsoon season. Back in 2019, the entire village came together to support the work and celebrated the rejuvenation, the people from the village have been seeing depletion in water and this rejuvenation of this pond gave them hope.

