Bangalore To Breathe Better? Rs 140 Crores Worth Projects Sanctioned For Cleaner Air

Two things that Bangalore city is well-known for are its pleasant weather conditions and the traffic-congested roads. The traffic and many other factors have contributed immensely to building the pollution levels in the air and clouding the otherwise pleasant skies. In an attempt to mitigate air pollution, the city had flushed in funds, but not much progress was noted.

A majority portion of the ₹279 crore grant sanctioned in 2020-21 continues to remain unutilised due to several reasons, from the absence of regular review meetings to poor response from service providers. However, the city got sanctioned additional funds during the 15th Finance Commission, and here's how they have charted out the projects for cleaner and better air quality in Bangalore,

A Year Toward Healthier Air?

The government had proposed 11 ambitious projects, in accordance with which the 15th Finance Commission had sanctioned the funds. The projects were divided across the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Department of Horticulture, and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

BMTC has received over ₹40 crores for the completion of several projects, which includes transitioning from traditional to electric modes. Some of the works assigned to the transport corporation include electrifying bus depots, procuring five double-decker buses, promoting public transport, and providing 100 electric feeder buses.

BBMP has been entrusted with projects such as the procurement of mechanical street sweeping machines, construction of paved footpaths, creating of vertical gardens, collecting and transporting construction waste, and developing the parks. Earlier under the same scheme, BBMP was provided with ₹279 crores, but the corporation had not made full use of the grants.

Skeptical About Project Success

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, many initially proposed plans, such as water fountains at 42 traffic intersections, sensors to measure emissions, and construction of TenderSURE roads, are yet to be carried out. In light of many such incomplete projects, experts believe that grand announcements without any efforts to ensure compliance is of no use. The extended grants and project allocations can change Bangalore air for the better, but it has to be ensured that the schemes do not fall back as paper tigers.

