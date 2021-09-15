Temperature Crossing 50 Degree Mark Becoming Frequent: Study

The temperature rose above 50 degrees celsius for 26 days from 2010 to 2019, whereas between 1980 to 2009, the temperature crossed the mark only on 14 days. During the same duration, the mercury mark beyond 45 degrees celsius also saw a sharp jump after it was recorded for two extra weeks every year on average.

In Western Asian countries, crossing 50 degrees is common, especially in the prolonged summers. However, scientists have also noticed that temperate zones have recorded 50 degrees Celsius temperature, like in Canada and Italy.

50 Degrees Mark Would Become Common

According to the international news publication BBC, the analysis underlined the harsh realities of the global climate crisis. Researchers and experts fear that crossing the 50 Degrees mark would become a common phenomenon if the consumption of fossil fuel emissions is not kept under a check.

The entire human race could end up facing unprecedented circumstances if crossing the 50 degrees mark becomes increasingly common in temperate zones.

Lack Of Action Will Result In Extreme Heat Events

Dr Sihan Li told the organisation, "We need to act quickly. The faster we cut our [fossil fuel] emissions, the better off we'll all be". He also said that if we continued emissions and lack of action the emergency response would become more challenging and the emissions and lack of action will lead to extreme heat events.

Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, voiced Dr Li's concerns and said that "The increase [in temperatures] can be 100% attributed to the burning of fossil fuels,".

Climate scientists fear that unrestrained burning of the fossils has led to the warming up of the Earth. Experts fear the rise in global temperatures would have negative effects on the flora and fauna and the human population too, would face unavoidable challenges.

