Caste discrimination
Wildlife Biologist Purnima Devi Burman Bags UNs Highest Environmental Honour, Know Her Journey

Image Credit- Twitter/ UNEP

Environment
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Wildlife Biologist Purnima Devi Burman Bags UN's Highest Environmental Honour, Know Her Journey

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Assam,  23 Nov 2022 8:14 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Barman garnered this recognition for her transformative effort to prevent, cease and reverse ecosystem degradation. She is a Green Oscar Winner and has persisted for almost two decades to ensure the survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork.

The leading conservationist from Assam, Purnima Devi Barman, has been conferred the highest environmental honour of the United Nations (UN), 'Champions of the Earth', for the year 2022. Barman is a wildlife biologist and has garnered this recognition for protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork from extinction, and for her transformative effort to prevent, cease and reverse ecosystem degradation. She bagged the award alongside four others from different nations, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) announced on Tuesday.

Know About Purnima Devi Barman

Barman is a Green Oscar Winner and has put in persistent efforts for almost two decades to ensure the survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork. She formed the 'Hargila (Assamese name of the bird) Army,' an all-woman grassroots conservationist body to protect the bird from extinction.

The UN honour is presented in different categories, and Barman was bestowed with it in the 'Entrepreneurial Vision' category for leading the 'Hargila Army'. The women in the group design and sell textiles with bird motifs to help raise awareness about the species while establishing their financial independence.

Barman told PTI, "The honour is overwhelming and a dream come true for me. I dedicate this award to Mother Earth, and all mothers of the planet as the best education begin at home on the mother's lap," quoted NDTV.

'Hargila Army' To Protect Greater Adjutant Stork

The wildlife biologist said that all women activists who contribute towards the conservation of the Greater Adjutant Stork, which almost vanished, are mothers and housewives. With more than 10,000 pledged members, the conservation project emphasises motherhood. Therefore, the Hargila Army celebrates baby showers before the eggs are hatched. Barman said there are several challenges along the way, but the group has created a community movement which will continue with the support of people.

Besides Barman, the other recipients of the UNEP recognition are Arceniel, an environmental enterprise in Lebanon; Constantino Aucca Chutas, who pioneered a community reforestation model driven by a local community in Peru; Sir Partha Dasgupta of the United Kingdom in the category of Science and Innovation; and Cecile Bibian Ndjebet for advocating rights of women in Africa to secure land tenure in Cameroon.

Also Read: Indian Activist Receives Special Mention By UN For Combating Gender-Based Violence: Know About Her

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Purnima Devi Burman 
UN Highest Environmental Honour 
Green Oscar 
Greater Adjutant Stork 
Hargila Army 

