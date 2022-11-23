Wildlife Biologist Purnima Devi Burman Bags UN's Highest Environmental Honour, Know Her Journey

The leading conservationist from Assam, Purnima Devi Barman, has been conferred the highest environmental honour of the United Nations (UN), 'Champions of the Earth', for the year 2022. Barman is a wildlife biologist and has garnered this recognition for protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork from extinction, and for her transformative effort to prevent, cease and reverse ecosystem degradation. She bagged the award alongside four others from different nations, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) announced on Tuesday.

Wildlife biologist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman @storksister of India leads the "Hargila Army," an all-female movement protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork from extinction.



She's the 2022 "Entrepreneurial Vision" #EarthChamps winner: https://t.co/7L7yJv2YPp #GenerationRestoration pic.twitter.com/UFXLM05AGw — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) November 23, 2022

Know About Purnima Devi Barman

Barman is a Green Oscar Winner and has put in persistent efforts for almost two decades to ensure the survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork. She formed the 'Hargila (Assamese name of the bird) Army,' an all-woman grassroots conservationist body to protect the bird from extinction.

The UN honour is presented in different categories, and Barman was bestowed with it in the 'Entrepreneurial Vision' category for leading the 'Hargila Army'. The women in the group design and sell textiles with bird motifs to help raise awareness about the species while establishing their financial independence.

Barman told PTI, "The honour is overwhelming and a dream come true for me. I dedicate this award to Mother Earth, and all mothers of the planet as the best education begin at home on the mother's lap," quoted NDTV.

'Hargila Army' To Protect Greater Adjutant Stork

The wildlife biologist said that all women activists who contribute towards the conservation of the Greater Adjutant Stork, which almost vanished, are mothers and housewives. With more than 10,000 pledged members, the conservation project emphasises motherhood. Therefore, the Hargila Army celebrates baby showers before the eggs are hatched. Barman said there are several challenges along the way, but the group has created a community movement which will continue with the support of people.

Besides Barman, the other recipients of the UNEP recognition are Arceniel, an environmental enterprise in Lebanon; Constantino Aucca Chutas, who pioneered a community reforestation model driven by a local community in Peru; Sir Partha Dasgupta of the United Kingdom in the category of Science and Innovation; and Cecile Bibian Ndjebet for advocating rights of women in Africa to secure land tenure in Cameroon.

Also Read: Indian Activist Receives Special Mention By UN For Combating Gender-Based Violence: Know About Her