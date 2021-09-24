All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No More! Gujarat HC Warns Of Detaining, Revoking Permits For Industries Polluting River With Sewage

Credits: Times Of India 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

No More! Gujarat HC Warns Of Detaining, Revoking Permits For Industries Polluting River With Sewage

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Gujarat,  24 Sep 2021 11:06 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Court made the observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and media reports against wastewater discharge into Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river legally and illegally. The Court was told that nearly a 120-km stretch of the river was irreversibly damaged and dead.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, September 23, said that the permissions granted to the industries to pump treated effluents into rivers must be cancelled.

The Court made the observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and media reports against wastewater discharge into Ahmedabad's Sabarmati river legally and illegally, The Indian Express reported.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and VD Nanavati said that those involved pressurising, threatening, and interfering with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials will be detained under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, the Court added.

The Court had then instituted a joint task force to look into the issue and suggested appropriate recommendations to remedy the situation.

The Bench took a sou motu cognisance of the matter after it was reiterated by task force member, Rohit Prajapati of Vadodara-based NGO Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti. Prajapati also informed that nearly a 120-km stretch of the river was irreversibly damaged and dead.

Representing the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), advocate Devang Vyas said the board was only concerned about maintaining the norms and pollution standards. The permission to dump the effluents was granted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Vyas said the board was also understaffed, and the available ones were attempting to hide and curb the polluting activities while many were being pressured.

Suggested Measures

The task force member and Vyas suggested conducting a data collection drive, map all legal and illegal connections, and identify faulty Common Effluent Treatment Plants because taking necessary measures.

The Court has asked the authorities to send their recommendation in writing to take appropriate action.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 29 People, Including Two Minors, Rape 15-Yr-Old For Months In Thane; Held

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
sabarmati river 
water pollution 
gujarat pollution board 
environment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X