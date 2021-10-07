Chhattisgarh Gets New Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTC) approved the Chhattisgarh Government's proposal to declare the combined areas of Guru Ghasidas National Park and Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve. The new reserve is located in the northern part of the state, bordering Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. This will be the fourth tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh, after the Achanakmar, Udanti-Sitanadi and Indravati reserves.

The proposal for a new tiger reserve was considered by the 11th Technical Committee of the NTCA on September 1, and approval was granted a month later under Section 38V(1) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972. ("Tiger Conservation Plan: The State Government shall, on the recommendation of the Tiger Conservation Authority, notify an area as a tiger reserve.")

Total Area Of The New Tiger Reserve

The constituent units of the new Tiger Reserve, Guru Ghasidas National Park and Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary, are spread over 1,44,000 hectares (1,440 sq km) and 60,850 hectares (608.5 sq km) respectively. The national park is in the Koriya district, Tamor Pingla is situated in Surajpur district in the northwestern corner of the.



Guru Ghasidas National Park was the last known habitat of the Asiatic cheetah in the nation. Originally part of the Sanjay Dubri National Park, Guru Ghasidas Park was created as a separate entity in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja region after the formation of the state in 2001.

The state's BJP government had decided to include the Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary as part of northern Chhattisgarh's bigger elephant corridor and even moved to get approval to have the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary at the centre as a tiger reserve. However, local resistance in Bhoramdeo forced the government to back out of the plan in 2018.

The Congress government threw its weight behind getting a nod from NTCA for Guru Ghasidas National Park. Wildlife activists and experts believe that converting Guru Ghasidas into a tiger reserve is an important step as it connects Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and gives the tigers with a corridor to move between the Palamau and Bandhavgarh reserves.

