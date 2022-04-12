All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Inspiring Others! Heres How Munnar Panchayat Set Example Of Waste Management Via Public-Private Partnership

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Unsplash

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Inspiring Others! Here's How Munnar Panchayat Set Example Of Waste Management Via Public-Private Partnership

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  12 April 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Munnar Panchayat has a processing plant in Kallar town, located in the Thiruvananthapuram district, where the waste is processed scientifically by a private company.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Munnar is a hill station in the Western Ghats mountain range located in the Idukki district of Kerala. This tourist place is setting an example of effective waste management when travelling spots like this suffer from the issue of mounting waste.

Munnar generates almost seven-tonne waste every day, but instead of throwing it away, it is processed and recycled with the help of community participation to achieve the mission of turning Munnar into a zero-waste town.

KN Sahajan, the panchayat secretary, explained how their town is going ahead toward becoming a zero-waste town. He said that the residents had been instructed to segregate their garbage into three categories—degradable waste, diapers and sanitary napkins, and plastic. He also said that the panchayat had recommended that residents and tourists either avoid using disposable items or purchase products that can be disposed of safely and efficiently.

The secretary said, "Initially, villagers were reluctant to segregate waste properly. However, after persistent efforts, almost every household was linked to the system. 'Haritha Karma Sena' volunteers will collect garbage from households every day, for which a fee of Rs 100 will be charged from each house every month. One volunteer will collect waste from 100 households," quoted The New Indian Express.

How Is Waste Treated?

The Munnar Panchayat has a processing plant in Kallar town, located in the Thiruvananthapuram district, where the waste is processed scientifically by a private company.

A local resident told the publication that the hotels and shops used to serve beverages like coffee and tea in disposable glasses earlier, but now they have switched to steel and glass tumblers.

Along with these small steps, the panchayat is planning to set up septage and wastewater treatment plants so that rivers flowing through the heart of the town remain unpolluted.

Also Read: One Man Army! Meet Coimbatore's Social Activist Who Is Waging A Lone Battle Against Land Mafias

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Munnar Panchayat 
Waste Management 
Plastic 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X