Lockdown: Mount Everest Now Visible From Kathmandu Valley 200 Km Away Due To Reduced Pollution

Reethu Ravi
Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.
With people confined to their homes due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19, there has been a severe drop in pollution levels across the globe. With clearer skies, people across the world have been able to see distant things.
In one such incident, for the first time in many years, Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu Valley, which is 200 Km away. The images were taken by photographer Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times, earlier this week from Chobar in Kathmandu Valley, have since gone viral on social media.
With the reduction of vehicular emission and the factories being shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the air over Nepal and northern India has seen a significant reduction in pollution.
"The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away," Nepali Times said on Twitter.
The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away.— Nepali Times (@NepaliTimes) May 15, 2020
More breathtaking images by @AbhushanGautam: https://t.co/IqFZw39haC pic.twitter.com/ErTJa7kPJo
Nepali Times, however, mentioned that, despite the sharp reduction in fossil fuel consumption due to restricted transport, the air quality of Kathmandu did not improve as much as expected in April. This was due to the wildfires in nearby regions in early April, open garbage burning in the Valley, and crossborder haze. However, air quality significantly improved in May.
Through a series of images shared on Twitter, the photographer also explained how the peaks were visible and showed the distance from Chobar referencing Google Earth.
Here's how Mt. Everest is visible from Kathmandu valley on an extremely clear weather. (Google Earth referencing) @KanakManiDixit @kundadixit @NepaliTimes @Himal_Khabar pic.twitter.com/o1S1zSN1t3— Abhushan Gautam (@AbhushanGautam) May 15, 2020
In a similar incident earlier in May, residents in Bihar's Singhwahini village had witnessed the sight of the snow-capped Mount Everest from their houses after decades. A picture, claiming to show the Himalayan range, located hundreds of kilometres away in Nepal, was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini and had soon gone viral.
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.