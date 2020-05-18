Lockdown: Mount Everest Now Visible From Kathmandu Valley 200 Km Away Due To Reduced Pollution

With people confined to their homes due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19, there has been a severe drop in pollution levels across the globe. With clearer skies, people across the world have been able to see distant things.



In one such incident, for the first time in many years, Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu Valley, which is 200 Km away. The images were taken by photographer Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times, earlier this week from Chobar in Kathmandu Valley, have since gone viral on social media.

With the reduction of vehicular emission and the factories being shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the air over Nepal and northern India has seen a significant reduction in pollution.

"The #COVID19Lockdown has cleaned the air over #Nepal and northern #India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt #Everest can be seen again from #Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away," Nepali Times said on Twitter.