Snow-Capped Mount Everest Seen From Bihar's Village After Decades

With people confined to their homes due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a severe drop in pollution levels across the globe. With clearer skies, people across the world, including India, have been able to see distant things.
In one such incident, residents in Bihar's Singhwahini village witnessed the sight of Mount Everest from their houses after decades on Monday, May 4.
A picture, claiming to show the Himalayan range, located hundreds of kilometres away in Nepal, was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, and has now gone viral.
Sharing the picture, Jaiswal said that it was the first time that she had seen Mount Everest from her village.
"We can see the Everest from our terrace today in Singhwahini village. Nature is balancing itself," Jaiswal tweeted in Hindi.
She added that while the lower mountains in the Himalayan range close to Nepal were sometimes visible from the village after heavy showers and clearer skies, it was for the first time that Everest peak was seen.
हम सीतामढ़ी जिले के अपने गाँव #सिंहवाहिनी में अपने छत से #MtEverest देख सकते हैं आज। प्रकृति खुद को संतुलित कर रही है। नेपाल के नज़दीक वाले पहाड़ तो बारिश के बाद साफ मौसम में कभी कभी दिख जाते थे। असल हिमालय के दर्शन अपने गाँव से आज पहली बार हुए।#NatureisBalancing@KashishBihar pic.twitter.com/Ss3UHAzxWN— Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) May 4, 2020
When someone asked Jaiswal if it was indeed the Everest, she went on to explain the geographical position of the village. She further claimed that people who grew up in the village could see the mountain in their childhood in the 80s.
"Becasue definitely when we can see snowy peak of the Himalayas, the highest ones can only be scene and everest is in the north east of our village and this pic is of north east. And my husband in their childhood used to see everest in 80s. So we are sure that its the same," she tweeted.
Located near the Indo-Nepal border region, Sitamarhi district is a part of the Tirhut Division of the state. While the distance between Sitamarhi and Mount Everest is approximately 205 km, the aerial distance from this village is approximately 194 km.
