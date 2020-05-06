Snow-Capped Mount Everest Seen From Bihar's Village After Decades

With people confined to their homes due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a severe drop in pollution levels across the globe. With clearer skies, people across the world, including India, have been able to see distant things.



In one such incident, residents in Bihar's Singhwahini village witnessed the sight of Mount Everest from their houses after decades on Monday, May 4.

A picture, claiming to show the Himalayan range, located hundreds of kilometres away in Nepal, was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, and has now gone viral.

Sharing the picture, Jaiswal said that it was the first time that she had seen Mount Everest from her village.

"We can see the Everest from our terrace today in Singhwahini village. Nature is balancing itself," Jaiswal tweeted in Hindi.

She added that while the lower mountains in the Himalayan range close to Nepal were sometimes visible from the village after heavy showers and clearer skies, it was for the first time that Everest peak was seen.