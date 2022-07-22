All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Lifts Stay Order On Metro Car Shed Project At Aarey Colony
Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia
Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Lifts Stay Order On Metro Car Shed Project At Aarey Colony

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  22 July 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government lifted the stay order on constructing the metro line-3 car shed at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony. This reverses the Uddhav Thackeray government decision, which moved the Metro line-3 project to Kanjumarg from Aarey in 2020 after a massive protest.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government lifted the stay order on the Metro line-3 car shed project at Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Thursday. In 2019, the stay order was issued, which has now been lifted.

In 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray government moved the Metro line-3 project to Kanjumarg from Aarey after a breakout of massive protest by concerned citizens and environmentalists, reported News18.

Know About Aarey Colony

The rich urban forest, Aarey, is popularly known as Aarey Colony, situated in Mumbai's Konkan region of Goregaon (East). The mixed moist deciduous forest is within the ecosensitive zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Spread over 2000 acres, the Aarey Colony acts as a buffer between the city and SGNP. In 2020, the Maharashtra government also declared one-fifth of the area of Aarey Colony, around 600 acres, as a reserved forest. The colony was established around the 1950s to meet the purpose of marketing and processing dairy products in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Aarey Cony Row

The planning to construct a metro car shed project in the Aarey colony has been put forth for almost a decade. The controversy escalated in 2019 when Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited cut down more than 2,000 trees at the Aarey Colony to develop a metro car shed under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The citizens and environmentalists dragged this step to the court of law by filing a petition at Supreme Court and Bombay High Court. Many came down to the streets to protest against the government's decision as it was a clear threat to the city's environment.

Also Read: Bundelkhand Expressway: Week After Inauguration By PM, Parts Of UP's Four-Lane Caves In Due To Rain

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Aarey Colony 
Metro Shed Project 
Maharashtra 
Environment 

Must Reads

'Questionable & Non-Transparent Methodology': India Rejects World Press Freedom Index 2022 Findings
SC Allows Termination Of Pregnancy At 24 Weeks, Says 'Can't Deny Right To Abortion To Unmarried Woman'
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Lifts Stay Order On Metro Car Shed Project At Aarey Colony
Good To Know: Here's A List Of Different Types Of Companies Registered In India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X