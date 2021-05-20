India Home To 43 Of World's 100 Cities In World With High Environment Risks

Of the 100 cities in the world vulnerable to environmental risk, 99 are in Asia. And of the 99, 43 are in India alone. This was released in a report published by research firm Verisk Maplecroft last week.

Delhi is the world's second-highest risk city, followed by Chennai at third, Agra at sixth and Kanpur at 10th. Jaipur is 22nd on the list, with Lucknow, Bengaluru and Mumbai at 24th, 25th and 27th, respectively, with the second-highesturban population at the highest risk.

China follows India with 37 cities to face environmental issues, including air pollution and natural disasters. Both countries are the world's first and third-biggest greenhouse gas emitters, respectively.

Nearly 1.5 billion people live in the 414 cities prone to pollution, water shortages, extreme heat, natural hazards, and climate change's physical impacts, Bloomberg reported.

Indonesia's Jakarta is highest on the list to have a combined risk, followed by India with 13 of the 20 riskiest cities in the world, as a result of its extreme levels of air and water pollution. The firm analysed nine factors to evaluate cities' liveability, investment potential, and operational risk landscape with over 1 million population.

China's flood-prone Guangzhou and Dongguan topped the list of cities at high risk of facing natural disasters, followed by Japan's Osaka and Tokyo for being vulnerable to earthquakes and typhoons. The only city outside Asia is Lima, the media reported.

These cities are also vulnerable to weather-related risks. "Higher temperatures and the increasing severity and frequency of extreme events will change the quality of living, and economic growth prospects of many cities across the globe," Will Nichols, Verisk Maplecroft's Head of Environment and Climate Change, told the media. Glasgow in Scotland was ranked the safest among the cities.

