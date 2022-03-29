Embracing Green Tech! IIT Mandi Develops Method To Convert Steel Mill Waste Into Usable Products

A startup incubated by the Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has developed a method to use green technology to convert waste generated from steel mills into usable products.

Green Tek startup will employ green technology, no electricity or furnace and completely pollution-free techniques to convert the waste using extractive metallurgy. It is a Jammu and Kashmir based startup founded by Satinder Nath Gupta and his son Sandeep Gupta.

How Does Green Tek Work?

Steel mills generate a tremendous amount of waste which is primarily thrown into landfills contributing to environmental pollution.

According to the officials, the team utilises clean combustion techniques to trim the waste generated by the steel mills into the metal with high iron content. It can be reused by industries such as shipbuilding, stone crushing plants, oil/gas plants, and power plants. Therefore, the method developed by Green Trek emits minimal greenhouse gases.

Sandeep Gupta said to PTI, "We are working on a circular economy model by utilising extractive metallurgy whereby greenhouse gases are reduced, and a sustainable waste management process is put in place," quoted The Quint.

He explained that after the entire process, the end product is a molten metal with an iron content of 99.6 per cent. The product is then mixed with other metals to make different kinds of high-value steel and alloy castings used in varied industries.

Aim Of The Startup

Green Tek aims to manufacture green steel products by leveraging cutting edge technology and pioneer solid waste management in the nation and worldwide.

Green Tek has also signed an MoU to set up a permanent plant in Himachal Pradesh. The plant will cater to leading organisations such as Ultratech, ACC and Ambuja Cement.

Gupta told PTI, "The objective of this MoU is to facilitate Green Trek to set up a green steel recycling unit for the supply of spares to the locally-based heavy industries such as cement plants and stone crushers by minimising greenhouse gases through its unique process of manufacturing," reported the publication.

He added that concerning this, the government would be facilitating all the necessary approvals, licences and help Green Trek as and when needed.

