Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven

In a bid to protect the environment while not compromising on the sustainable development aspects of society, four school students from Lucknow have built battery-powered cars that don't pollute the air. Moreover, the Dust Filtration System installed in these innovative vehicles also cleans the air when the vehicle is driven.

The group of four students – Aaryav Mehrotra (9), Viraj Mehrotra (11), Garvit Singh (12), and Shreyansh Mehrotra (14) – calls themselves 'Four-ever'. While Shreyansh is a student of The Millenium School, the other three study at Kunskapsskolan school. The renowned robotic expert from Lucknow, Milind Raj, mentored the four students in designing and developing the environment-friendly car.

Cars Built At A Cost Of ₹2 Lakhs

Speaking on their innovation, Shreyansh Mehrotra, a student of Class 10, said, "I have named my car Murcielago, which is a Spanish name for a bat. I draw inspiration from Elon Musk, who brought a revolution in the electric vehicle sector. It took me ₹2 lakh (nearly) to develop this battery-run car that purifies the air". Garvit, who named his car GS Motors (after his initials), said it took him, Viraj and Aaryav ₹2.93 lakh to build their car.

The cars will help make India free from sound and air pollution and reduce dust. With the innovation of these cars, they will also become an affordable option in the EV segment post their launch, thus helping India become a self-reliant country, reports Hindustan Times.

Green Features Of The Vehicle

Built in just over 250 days, the car comes packed with several unique features, one of which is the dust filtration system. The DFS arrests the floating dust particles, filters the air, and leaves behind a trail of clean air. The car, which comes in a modern design, can drive for 100 kilometres on a single full charge. Moreover, in the coming weeks, the group of four will be working on making the cars compatible with 5G so that the car can adapt to the latest technology without any inconvenience.

Maintaining the purpose of making these cars environment-friendly and sustainable, multiple parts of these cars have been manufactured using recycled material. The car also comes with options – a three-seater, two-seater and one-seater – so it can serve multiple target audience groups simultaneously.

