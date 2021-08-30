All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
A Recipe For Disaster? Experts Raise Concerns Over Oil Palm Plan For Northeast, Andamans

Image Credit: Pixabay

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

A Recipe For Disaster? Experts Raise Concerns Over Oil Palm Plan For Northeast, Andamans

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  30 Aug 2021 11:50 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-30T17:50:10+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

On August 18, the Union Cabinet approved the ₹11,040 crore National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to boost palm oil production in India. The special emphasis of the scheme will be on India's north-eastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to the "conducive weather conditions in the regions".

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

On August 18, the Union Cabinet approved the 11,040 crore National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to boost palm oil production in India. India is the world's largest edible oil importer depending on countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.

Under the scheme, the area under oil palm cultivation will be raised to 10 lakh hectares by 2025-26 and 16.7 lakh hectares by 2029-30. The special emphasis of the scheme will be on India's north-eastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to the "conducive weather conditions in the regions".

However, environmental experts and politicians have voiced their opposition against the Centre's proposed move to promote their cultivation in India's northeastern states and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They have said that it could be a disaster.

Why Are Environmentalists Concerned?

Among other things, palm oil has been linked to deforestation. It is a water-guzzling, monoculture crop with a long gestation period unsuitable for small farmers. The government though said that land productivity for palm oil is higher than for oilseeds. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the land identified for oil palm plantations in northeastern states has already been cleared for cultivation. In southeast Asia, the plantation of palm oil trees has replaced massive tracts of rainforests.

In Indonesia and Malaysia, the two largest producers of palm oil, many endangered wild animals are losing their homes to make room for oil palms such as elephants, tigers, proboscis monkeys and Sumatran rhinos.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Meghalaya MP Agatha Sangma warned that the focus areas were "biodiversity hotspots and ecologically fragile". She added that oil palm plantations would destroy forest cover and the habitat of endangered wildlife.

Bibhab Talukdar, a biologist who heads a Guwahati-based conservation organisation, pointed out that the palm is an invasive species. "It's not a natural forest product of northeastern India and its impact on our biodiversity as well as on soil conditions has to be analysed even if it is grown in non-forest areas. Any kind of monoculture plantation is not desirable," he said.

Palm Oil Production In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The Centre had justified that in 2018, the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research had already prepared a report on whether Andaman and Nicobar Islands were feasible for palm oil productions. "Existing grass in the islands is not of any use and is being burnt every year to avoid snakebites," said the IIOPR's feasibility report. It added that the soil and climatic conditions were suitable for oil palm plantation.

Ecologists, however, dispute this. The report was more about agricultural suitability. It is not an ecological study, said Manjula Jaitley, an independent ecologist.

In May 2002, the Supreme Court had ordered the passing out of "commercial plantations on forest land". The apex court said, There should be no expansion of monoculture or commercial plantations on Forest Land. The existing plantations of oil palm, rubber and teak are reportedly no longer viable and should be phased out."

Most of the oil palm plantations in the islands, including in Little Andaman, are nearing the end of their natural productive shelf life of about 35 years. They now need to be grown anew.

Clearance To Project Despite Raising Red Flags

However, the government said it is already proceeding on the basis of cautious scientific analysis. Last week, a report by The Indian Express stated that the Union Cabinet's clearance for the project, however, came in the face of objections raised by India's top forestry research institute against introducing oil palm in biodiversity-rich areas.

Despite having environmental impacts, palm oil continues to be popular in the developing world. Around 3 billion people across developing countries, including India, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, consume palm oil as it is relatively cheap and has a neutral taste/odour profile.

Also Read: From A Shy Kid To India's First Openly Gay Actor, Benjamin Daimary's Story Is One-Of-Its-Kind

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Palm Oil 
Northeast India 
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 
Deforestation 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X