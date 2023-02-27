Sustainably Powered Future! Dubai To Launch Hydrogen Refuel Stations For Cars

Earlier in the month of February, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), along with the Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC), announced that they would conduct a joint feasibility study for a pilot project for the use of hydrogen in mobility. They wanted to explore the possibility of establishing, developing, and operating hydrogen-powered vehicles. If this is to take form into reality, it would be a ground-breaking step toward zero-emission vehicles and a greener tomorrow. Here's all that is known about the ambitious project.

Cars Emitting Water Vapour

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are zero-emission vehicles that run on hydrogen fuel cells instead of traditional gasoline or battery power. These cells convert hydrogen into electricity, powering the vehicle's motor. It then paves the way for a cleaner and more efficient form of transportation, as water vapor is the only byproduct produced. These vehicles carry the potential to solve a multitude of problems, from cutting off harmful emissions to even resolving the driving range concerns associated with EVs.

The development of hydrogen-powered vehicles has significantly risen in the years, with countries setting climate action plans. Several global automobile manufacturers have invested in the technology, but a significant breakthrough is yet to be welcomed. One of the reasons the switch has been slowed down is also the need for more hydrogen fuelling infrastructure to enable consumers to refuel their vehicles. Taking the leap ahead, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is now set to build several hydrogen fuel stations for cars.

Hydrogen Is The Future

The DEWA and ENOC partnership toward building more hydrogen fuelling infrastructure was signed at the World Government Summit 2023. According to a report by Arabian Business, the project will be utilising DEWA's existing green hydrogen production facility and ENOC's knowledge of the fuel market. In the combined move, they aim to extend support to the hydrogen economy and open local markets to hydrogen vehicles.

The project is also a huge step in the country's efforts to nurture public-private partnerships to achieve Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050. With this partnership, they would set the foundation for a greener economy and lead the adoption of sustainable energy solutions. It has also been reported that Dubai will introduce hybrid-powered cars with hydrogen fuel capability to its fleet by 2027.

Also Read: Union Cabinet Approves Rs 19,744 Cr For National Green Hydrogen Mission, All You Need To Know