Tackling Plastic Pollution: DTPC To Make Eco-Bricks Using Waste Generated At Tourist Spots In Thiruvananthapuram

Image Credits: Hindustan Times (Representative)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Tackling Plastic Pollution: DTPC To Make Eco-Bricks Using Waste Generated At Tourist Spots In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala,  18 April 2023 10:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

The project aims to create eco-bricks with plastic waste generated at tourism destinations in the Thiruvananthapuram district and use them to set up sustainable tourist structures and amenities.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), along with the Tourism Club, is introducing an initiative that promotes recycling and sustainably tackles plastic pollution. The project aims to create eco-bricks with plastic waste generated at tourism destinations in the Thiruvananthapuram district and use them to set up sustainable tourist structures and amenities.

The initiative is being implemented on a pilot basis at Akkulam Tourist Village. There are also plans to roll it out to other tourist spots across the state with the support of student volunteers. This comes while local bodies and the state government struggle to control plastic pollution.

Reducing Waste Generation

DTPC secretary Sharon Veettil said that eco-bricks could do wonders, and they would create seating arrangements and make the destination more attractive. “This will help reduce the quantity of waste generation,” he added. According to him, the council wants to send a strong message to the public by creating something useful from plastic waste. Around 40 people have volunteered to participate in the initiative, which begins this week. Plastic bottles will be used to make eco-bricks, and they will be filled with dry plastic and used as building blocks for small constructions.

State coordinator Vijeesh Vijayan said that they had consulted with the experts from the civil engineering department of colleges to get advice to turn this project into a reality. As per his statement, they would collect a large amount of plastic waste after each beach clean-up drive, and small seating arrangements and minor construction activities could be made using eco-bricks, as per his statement.

Also Read: Age Not A Barrier! 108-Yr-Old Woman Secures 1st Rank In Kerala Literacy Program

