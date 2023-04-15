Age Not A Barrier! 108-Yr-Old Woman Secures 1st Rank In Kerala Literacy Program

A 108-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu made history by securing the first rank in a literacy program run by the Kerala government. Kamalakanni, reportedly born in 1915, has proved to everyone that there is no age limit to pursuing your goals. She secured a brilliant 97 out of 100 on the test.

Kamalakanni, who originates from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, had to drop out of school at a young age. She then started working in the cardamom field in the neighboring state of Kerala to provide for her family.

Kerala has the highest literacy rate in India, at 96.2 percent, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. As a result, the Kerala government has launched an education initiative with the tagline "Education for All and Always" to assist senior citizens in acquiring academic knowledge

. Education for older people is being encouraged in Kerala under the Sampoornam Shastra literacy program to gain understanding and on the premise that older people should' sign their names,' similar to the 'Arivoli Iyakkam' (mass literacy movement) that was done in Tamil Nadu.

Desire To Be Literate

Subsequently, Kalmakani received education under this program as it co-educates interested seniors.

The centenarian dropped out of school after class two and spent the next 80 years of her life laboring in cardamom fields, unable to focus on her education. Despite living in poverty and facing numerous hardships, she never gave up her desire to be literate, according to her grandson.

Even at this age, her dedication to education has earned her accolades. She eventually practiced writing in Tamil and Malayalam, scoring 97 out of 100 on the Literacy Project's test. Despite her age, many Kerala organizations appreciate her commitment to participate in the program.

According to Kamalakanni's grandson, who spoke to News 18, they are the fifth generation to live in Vandanmedu, and plans are being made to celebrate their grandmother's 109th birthday next month. "My grandmother has always been very eager to learn, but she had only finished second grade then. They showed an interest in teaching our grandmother when we approached them after understanding the Sampoornam Shastra."

"We are pleased that she has set an example at such an old age," he added. He also shared that she has received recognition from the Kerala government for achieving higher program scores. Kamalakanni's story proves that there is no barrier when it comes to attaining your life goals.

Also Read: Homeschooling & Multiple Entry-Exit Points For School Students: Reforms In New UGC's Credit Framework