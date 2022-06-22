All section
Caste discrimination
Go Plastic-Free! Delhi To Shut Down All Units Dealing With Single-Use Plastic Items, Effective July 1

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  22 Jun 2022 9:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Delhi Environment Department will launch a campaign commencing July 1 to ensure adherence to the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic (SUP) articles in the national capital.

The Union Government is banning the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distributing, sale and use of single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities effectively from July 1, 2022, across the nation.

The Delhi Environment Department will launch a campaign commencing July 1 to ensure adherence to the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic (SUP) articles in the national capital. The officials have said they will shut down all manufacturers, suppliers, stockists, dealers, and sellers found violating the orders.

Banned SUPs

The identified SUP commodities include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, thermacol, straws, plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, invitation cards, cigarette packets, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.

A senior government official said, "The department has issued strict directions to manufacturers, stockists, suppliers and distributors of single-use plastic items to ensure zero inventory of the 19 SUP items. Within the first week of July, those who do not maintain a zero inventory will be shut down," quoted The Mint.

The official said that the government will ensure strict enforcement and will conduct regular inspections to ascertain obedience by manufacturers, suppliers, stockists, and brand owners registered with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Furthermore, the authorities are inspecting and identifying industrial and redevelopment areas to close down units manufacturing SUP items unlawfully.

Identifying HotSpots

The DPCC has also directed the Sriram Institute of Industrial Research to survey to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation in Delhi as it inches close to the June 30 deadline for phasing out 19 SUP articles. The survey will encompass all 11 districts in the national capital and will have to be finished within four months.

The institute has been asked to survey all renowned, prominent commercial establishments, malls, markets, shopping centres, restaurants, tourist locations, cinema houses, places of worship, colleges, schools, office complexes, hospitals, and other institutions, reported The Print.

It will have to draft an inventory of stocklists, retailers, street vendors, sellers, vegetable and fruit markets and importers dealing in bulk in SUP articles and conduct district-wise mapping of generation, collection, and processing of plastic waste, and identify producers engaged in their production in the informal sector.

Also Read: In Yet Another Incident, Physically Challenged Artist Denied Boarding By Alliance Air Due To Battery-Operated Wheelchair

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
