Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai Amongst Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In The World

Visibility in Delhi is set to remain poor for the next couple of days due to the thick blanket of fog and smog, stated Senior Scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, pollution is a big problem not only in Delhi but also in two other metro cities of Kolkata and Mumbai, which are also recording poor air quality.

As per IQAir, a climate group from Switzerland which is also a tech partner of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), has listed Kolkata and Mumbai in the top ten most polluted cities on the planet currently.

As per the IQAir service list, Delhi tops the chart with an AQI of 460, with Mumbai fourth and Kolkata ranked sixth on the global scale. Furthermore, other cities with the worst AQI indices also include China's Chengdu and Lahore in Pakistan, as reported in Mint.

Top Ten Cities with Worst Air Quality Indicators, Pollution rankings:

1. Delhi, India- 460

2. Lahore, Pakistan- 328

3. Chengdu, China- 176

4. Mumbai, India- 169

5. Karachi, Pakistan- 165

6. Kolkata, India- 165

7. Sofia, Bulgaria- 164

8. Dhaka, Bangladesh- 160

9. Belgrade, Serbia- 159

10. Jakarta, Indonesia- 158

Worrying Signs

The air quality in the national capital is in the 'very poor' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 390, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Ministry of Earth Science report.

Citizens in Delhi inhaled the worst air between November 1 and November 15 every year, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The city has also clocked severe air quality on six of the last eight days after Diwali.

Noida (488), Ghaziabad (486), Greater Noida (478), Faridabad (460), and Gurgaon (448) also recorded severe air quality at 4 pm on November 13.

For context, AQI between zero and 50 is considered as "good", 51 and 100 is considered "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".

