Kochi Leads In 'Energy- Efficient' Ways By Replacing Street Lights With LED

Under the Cochin Smart Mission project, over 3,000 street lights will be installed, including the ones used on connected roads. This is a part of the implementation of the Smart LED Lighting project.

Kerala   |   8 Jun 2021 2:39 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-08T20:53:26+05:30
Kochi Leads In Energy- Efficient Ways By Replacing Street Lights With LED

Image Credits: Wikipedia

In yet another remarkable step towards energy conservation, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has started replacing all its existing street lights with energy-efficient street lighting luminaires, controlled by its command centre.

Under the Smart Mission project, over 3,000 street lights will be installed, including the ones used on connected roads. This is a part of the implementation of the Smart LED Lighting project.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹ 32.06 crore, as per the officials from the CSML. They also informed that all the road work would be over by December.

"Work on the Abraham Madamakkal Road is over. The total roads are divided into smart roads and other roads. In the other roads section, only small works are being carried out, like drainage restoration and light poles and electrical cabling into ducts. Lights have been replaced in nearly 25 of the roads in this section," the officials said as reported by The New Indian Express.

The total stretch of roads under the CSML include; Smart Road-Ernakulam (5.43 km), Other roads Ernakulam (13.81 km), Smart Road West Kochi (3.24 km) and other roads West Kochi (28.60 km).

The entire stretch of roads will have LED lighting under the Smart Mission.Cables for various utility services (KSEB, BSNL, KWA) can be laid through the ducts along the smart roads. It will avoid digging up of roads for laying pipelines or cables in the near future.

