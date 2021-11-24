How Climate Change Leads To Extreme Sea-Level Events- A Major Cause of Concern In India

Meteorologists warned that India should be prepared to face extreme sea-level events, as per Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, according to reports in the Business Standard, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on climate change, extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century.

Climate change is said to increase the frequency and intensity of extremes. The climate change situation is becoming tough day by day, and India is not free from its grasp. Swapna Panickal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said extreme sea-level events are possible mainly because of the tide, topography, and the mean sea level. Panickal explained that,

"Extreme sea levels are going to increase as during severe cyclones there will be storm surges, and when they are happening with high tide, they will produce higher elevation of the sea level."

What Are Extreme Sea-Level Events?

Extreme sea-level events are defined as the highest and lowest sea levels for a specific period, usually a year, produced mainly by storm surges. The high sea-level event causes coastal erosion and life and property loss, while the low sea-level event poses risks to water navigation. Mean sea level, tide, storm surge and surface wave are the contributing elements in the case of an extreme sea-level event. It causes inconveniences due to flooding of low-lying areas and associated road closures.

How To Save The Earth?

The extreme sea-level events are pointing to climate change as a root factor. Climate change is directly associated with global warming. Human beings can fight against climate change by practising a few things. Global warming is caused by vehicles and CFC emissions from aerosol sprays, air conditioners, refrigerators, etc. Limit the use of items that emit greenhouse gases. Implement the 3Rs- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Limit individual carbon footprint, encourage afforestation and promote a sustainable way of living.

A small step from our side can cause a more significant impact on the environment we are living in. After all, the earth we live in is not inherited from our forefathers but borrowed from the coming generations.

Also Read: HC Panel To Check Attendance Of Govt Hospital Staff In Odisha