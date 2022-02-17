All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dire Consequences! Central Vistas Executive Enclave Could Remove High Proportion Of Trees

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Dire Consequences! Central Vista's Executive Enclave Could Remove 'High' Proportion Of Trees

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  17 Feb 2022 12:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project by the Modi government has garnered criticism earlier as the 'essential service' is proving to be dangerous for the environment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project is embroiled in environmental controversy. A panel by the State-Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has raised concern about the project's Executive Enclave could prove detrimental for the trees in the area. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Vista's nodal body, proposed the enclave's construction that has raised alarms.

According to NDTV, the Executive Enclave will consist of the new Prime Minister Office (PMO), India House, Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat. The meeting between the Expert Committee and the CPWD took place on January 31, after which the former made a few observations regarding the project and its immediate consequences.

Removing 'Excessively High Proportion Of Trees'

The nodal body submitted the report to the panel with all the necessary details regarding the project, which will cost a whopping ₹1381 crores. At the moment, 784 trees are present at the site. The CPWD proposed that it retain 154 trees, but 630 will be transplanted at the proposed enclave. Therefore, the staggering number concerned the Appraisal Committee as around 80% of the tree cover will be compromised, an 'excessively high proportion.'

In light of this, the SEAC has asked for the plan's revision that will consist of a 'requisite number of trees.' "The CPWD needs to furnish details regarding an existing tree inventory with species and girth, along with a baseline tree area map showing the ones that will be retained, ones to be removed due to building ground coverage, and due to additional paved area. The attempt made to increase trees may be retained," said the proposal.

Dire Consequences

This is not the first time the refurbishing initiative has raised concerns. Deccan Herald reported that the excessively dug-up Rajpath enraged the citizens deemed 'unnecessary'. Several environmental activists around the country have asked the government to keep the mammoth project 'on hold' as it will negatively impact the environment.

As reported by Times Now, around 65 organisations came together to file a statement against the project. With most of its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public asked the Modi regime to divert its attention towards improving the health sector rather than devoting all its time towards a vanity beautification endeavour that can undertake a more sustainable undertaking approach in its execution.

Also Read: Delhi To Lose Three Iconic Buildings For Central Vista Project: All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Central Vista 
Environment 
Tree Cover 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X