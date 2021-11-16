India's Mega Projects: World's Largest Solar Park In India Is Spread Over 14,000 Acres

Bhadla Solar Park is located in the sandy dunes of Rajasthan and is often pegged as the world's largest solar park. The park covers more than 14,000 acres of land and comprises more than 100 million solar panels. The operational capacity of the solar park is 2,245 Mega Watts, and all the panels are periodically cleaned by robots, which are managed and operated by humans. The project commenced in 2015 with an investment of $1.4 billion. The temperature in Bhadla ranges from 46 to 48 degrees, and experts define it as uninhabitable.

Four Phases of Bhadla Solar Park

The entire project was divided into four phases. In the first phase of the park's establishment, solar panels were established to produce 65 MW of energy in capacities ranging from 5 MW to 25 MW. The following step of the project comprised of commissioning of the second phase of 680 MW. The first two phases of the park were developed by the Rajasthan Solar Power Park Company Limited. Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan developed the third instalment. The project's final stage was designed by Adani renewable energy park for the capacity of 500 MW.

The auction conducted for Bhadla Solar Park recorded the price per unit fall to as low as ₹2.62. Surprisingly, the price is lower than National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited's price of ₹3.20 per unit. The Indian Express quoted a senior official, "Bhadla Ph-IV Solar Park results in a historic lowering of tariffs. Phelan Energy (50MW) and Avaada Power (100 MW) have bagged projects at Rs 2.62/unit. Softbank Cleantech has won 100 MW capacity at Rs 2.63/unit".

Benefits of Developing Renewable Energy Sources

India's has strongly started working in the direction of producing solar energy in recent years. Currently, there are over 30 massive solar projects at various stages in the country. With investments in solar projects, India is consistently working towards reducing its dependence on imported fossil fuels. Moreover, in rural areas, solar-powered lighting is proving much more beneficial than indoor lighting by kerosene.

In June 2021, PM Narendra Modi said that India had increased its renewable energy capacity by 250 per cent since 2014. India has one of the fastest-growing populations and economies, which would directly benefit from increased renewable energy resources.





