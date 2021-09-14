All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Teen Honoured With Global Recognition For Environment-Related Project

Image Credit: Jagran Josh 

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Teen Honoured With Global Recognition For Environment-Related Project

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Maharashtra,  14 Sep 2021 12:13 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Ayaan Shankta, a 12-year-old environmental activist from Mumbai, has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero in recognition of his efforts to solve environmental problems. He won the third prize in the climate change activist category for his project "Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake" in Mumbai.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 12-year-old environmental activist from Mumbai has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero in recognition of his efforts to solve environmental problems. Ayaan Shankta, won the third prize in the climate change activist category for his project "Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake" in Mumbai.

The Action for Nature, an NGO, based in San Francisco, hands out the awards annually to youngsters (8-16 age group) from across the globe for taking action to improve the environment. Ayaan, a Class VII student, is one among 25 children honoured for their environmental achievements this year.

Ayaan's father, Puneet Shankta, who is a commercial pilot and former navy officer, said that his family is thrilled and delighted with their son's performance."As parents, we provided him the support and encouragement he needed; rest it's his hard work and dedication," he said.

"I am very happy, it was such a surprise for me when I won the prize, I did not expect at all to win a prize at this level," said Ayaan. A few months ago, he won a gold medal at the Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition for his research and report on the conservation and rehabilitation of Powai Lake. The medal and International recognition encouraged him to keep going.

Around two years ago, he took note of the deteriorating condition of the lake. "My parents would often take me to the lake. Initially, it was clean and beautiful. Gradually, it started deteriorating. I felt I needed to do something about it and got down and did my research for six months and then wrote an action report on how to save the lake," added Ayaan. This report and the several other initiatives he took in association with other NGOs working towards the same goal made him one of the only 25 global winners of the Young Eco-Hero Award.
Ayaan said he has plans to make a documentary on the lake and start an NGO for making the environment better. The youngster's effort to clean up the lake, conserve its environment and increase pollution awareness is indeed. commendable.


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Climate Activist 
Powai lake 
eco-hero 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X