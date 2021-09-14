Teen Honoured With Global Recognition For Environment-Related Project

A 12-year-old environmental activist from Mumbai has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero in recognition of his efforts to solve environmental problems. Ayaan Shankta, won the third prize in the climate change activist category for his project "Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake" in Mumbai.

The Action for Nature, an NGO, based in San Francisco, hands out the awards annually to youngsters (8-16 age group) from across the globe for taking action to improve the environment. Ayaan, a Class VII student, is one among 25 children honoured for their environmental achievements this year.

Ayaan's father, Puneet Shankta, who is a commercial pilot and former navy officer, said that his family is thrilled and delighted with their son's performance."As parents, we provided him the support and encouragement he needed; rest it's his hard work and dedication," he said.

"I am very happy, it was such a surprise for me when I won the prize, I did not expect at all to win a prize at this level," said Ayaan. A few months ago, he won a gold medal at the Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition for his research and report on the conservation and rehabilitation of Powai Lake. The medal and International recognition encouraged him to keep going.