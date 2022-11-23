Andhra Pradesh: Govt Sets Up Special Cell For State's Action Plan Against Climate Change

To implement a concrete plan and make the state climate resilient through enhanced climate change governance, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has established an exclusive Climate Change Cell (CCC) in the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology (EFST) Department. The new CCC will be responsible for carrying out Andhra Pradesh's soon-to-be-released Climate Change State Action Plan, modelled after the National Action Plan for Climate Change.

Objectives Of The Cell

According to the Special Chief Secretary of the EFST department, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the focus will be on increasing capacities for climate change activities and solving problems using an ecosystem-based approach, reported The New Indian Express. The CCC's primary concern will be mitigating climate change, besides protecting vulnerable groups. This will be done through an inclusive and sustainable development plan that improves ecological sustainability.

The EFST department has started several green initiatives in line with the National Action Plan with the sole aim of countering climate change that threatens the state's ability to sustain social and economic development, community livelihoods, and environmental management.

State's Climate Change Action Plan

In their efforts to enhance the adaptive ability to protect vulnerable sections, the CCC will work with the state Pollution Control Board to create the Climate Change State Action Plan, Hindustan Times reported. The CCSAP would link climate to science, people, and government policies to create a holistic plan that effectively tackles climate change.

Apart from working with the Center, the CCC will work with third-party funding organisations and various state government departments to chart new initiatives and policies for the CCSAP. The cell will also carry out and oversee ongoing programmes like the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP).

