Image Credit- Twitter/ Aditya Thackeray

Environment
Aditya Thackeray Lands In Legal Snarl After Children Participate In 'Save Aarey' Protest

Maharashtra,  12 July 2022 7:37 AM GMT

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) accused Thackeray of using 'child labour' for the 'Save Aarey' protest and wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police requesting it to file an FIR against him.

Former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray lands in a legal snarl over a protest against the state's newly formed government's decision to allow a metro rail shed in the Aarey forest area of Mumbai city.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday, July 11, accused the former minister of using 'child labour' for the 'Save Aarey' protest and wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police requesting it to file an FIR against him.

Thackeray participated in the protest and shared images through Twitter which showed some children holding placards.

NCPCR Requests An FIR Against Thackeray

NCPCR wrote a letter to Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar requesting to file an FIR against the Shiv Sena leader and to submit a copy of the FIR along with the statements of the children within three days of receiving the letter.

An excerpt from the letter written by NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary read, "A complaint was received from Dhrutiman Joshi, legal head, Sahyadri Rights Forum citing Twitter links alleging that Mr Thackeray, president of Yuva Sena and president of Mumbai district football association, used children in the protest/political campaigns in so-called 'Save Aarey Protest' campaign. Through the said twitter link, the children are seen as part of the protest holding placards," quoted The Hindu.

What Is The Entire Issue About The 'Save Aarey' Protest?

Aditya Thackeray held a protest on Sunday, July 10, and shared images through Twitter which showed some children holding placards. They were protesting against the decision of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to move the Metro car shed back to Aarey forest from Kanjurmarg.

The Bombay High Court, on October 4, 2019, paved the way for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to construct a car shed for Mumbai Metro Line 3. It was to be built by upholding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to fell 2,646 trees from the Aarey milk colony, for which thousands of Mumbaikars had protested, reported NDTV.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray had decided to shift the Metro car shed out of Aarey forest to Kanjurmarg, which the new government intends to reverse.

Also Read: Amendment Bill To Give Validity To Family Courts In Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland

