All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
75% Of Children Have Breathlessness Problems In Delhi, Finds Study

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

75% Of Children Have Breathlessness Problems In Delhi, Finds Study

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Delhi,  14 Oct 2021 8:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

In a new study conducted by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), it was found that climate change leaves 75% of the children feeling suffocated in the nation's capital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a new study conducted by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), it was found that climate change leaves 75% of the children feeling suffocated in the nation's capital.

The study was conducted on 413 children, out of which 24.2% complained of itchy eyes, 75.4% complained of breathlessness, 20.9% of children complained of coughing in the morning, and 22.3% complained of regular sneezing or runny nose. The age of children who were included in the survey was between 14-17 years of age.

Hazardous Metals In The Air

The study also says that air in Delhi has a high concentration of PM 2.5 that may increase problems for health. In October 2019, the zinc concentration in the city's PM 2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) was 379 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air). It increased to 615 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air). In the same way, the lead content in Delhi's air was 233 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter) in 2019, and now it is increased to 406 ng/m3 (nanograms per cubic meter of air) in the year 2020, with an arsenic content of 3 ng/m3.

Many experts have said that these metals are highly hazardous to health, and continuous exposure to these can create many health problems for human life. The high amount of arsenic and cadmium in the air also put ordinary people at high risk of Kidney problems, cancer, high blood pressure, heart diseases and diabetes, as reported by Hindustan Times.

" If PM 2.5 level - less than 60 ug/m3 - is considered an acceptable norm, but if the concentration of toxic metals is high in the air, then it means your health is a very high risk," said Kanhaiya Lal, TERI Associate Fellow (Environment and Health).

Also Read : 'Historic Day': WHO Recommends Use Of World's First Malaria Vaccine


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Air Pollution 
Delhi 
Health Crisis 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X