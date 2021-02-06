'Use Books By Indian Authors To Promote PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission': AICTE To Colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)has asked engineering colleges across India to encourage 'large scale use of' books by Indian authors to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.'

The Print reported that the council's member secretary Dr Rajeeve Kumar saying that the AICTE has also come up with a list of suggested books of Indian authors and publishers.

"AICTE strongly believes that such high-quality and cost-effective books will definitely aid the students in their better learning of concepts, and in turn improve their quality and simultaneously fulfil the aim of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," read the letter.

It further added that the availability and use of such books by faculties and students in universities and institutes will not only promote many Indian authors globally but will also be a strong step towards fulfilling the mission of self-sufficient India.



The term 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' was first coined and used by the Prime Minister on May 12, 2020, while addressing the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic and while announcing the economic package.



