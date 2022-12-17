All section
Hyderabad: UoH Gets Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From MeitY To Develop Blockchain Platform, Benefit Farmers

Hyderabad: UoH Gets Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From MeitY To Develop Blockchain Platform, Benefit Farmers

Telangana,  17 Dec 2022 10:49 AM GMT

The grant will assist the University Of Hyderabad in creating a blockchain platform with a robot-advising feature for the pilot phase's onboarding of about one million farmers throughout India.

Professor Dr Varsha Mamidi and Vijaya B Marisetty from the School of Management Studies of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have won a competitive research grant from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) worth ₹ 1 crore.

The grant will assist in creating a blockchain platform with a robot-advising feature for the pilot phase's onboarding of about one million farmers throughout India. Through the platform, farm-producing companies can communicate with various stakeholders in the agricultural industry, such as lenders, input suppliers, and output consumers.

Duo Won The First Place In Blockchain Hackathon

Professor Marisetty and Dr Mamidi previously obtained blockchain use case funds from the Institution of Eminence (IoE) for building cold chain logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical business, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories as the industry partner. Additionally, they won first place in a blockchain hackathon organised by the National Payment Corporation of India held internationally in Dubai.

Since blockchain technology offers security, trust, and transparency, the project anticipates a more democratic distribution of wealth for farmers and additional value chain benefits. The experiment will last for two years, after which it is expected to expand into a pan-Indian platform, reported NDTV.

Scaling It To Become A Pan-India Platform

Professor BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the UoH, expressed happiness over the research grant obtained and said that they are a multidisciplinary university with a duty to perform exceptionally well in all disciplines. He expressed gratitude for receiving a grant of this magnitude involving roughly one million farmers. Further, he congratulated Professor Marisetty and Dr Mamidi and wished them all the luck in completing this project and building it up to a country-wide scale in the future.

The University Grants Commission had earlier given the university approval for a Special Assistance Program totalling ₹ 4.75 crores, out of which a ₹ 50 lakh rupee grant was given to the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies for enabling technologies that allow conversion of information from one language to any other language, as well as the storage, access, and conversion of information between any two languages.

Also Read: University Of Hyderabad Startup's New 'Stem Cell' Therapy May Expedite COVID-19 Recovery

