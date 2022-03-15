Sigh Of Relief For Indian Students As Ukraine Resumes Online Classes

Many Indian students have managed to return home after leaving war-torn Ukraine in the past few weeks. While they could escape the deadly conflict, the uncertainty surrounding their future has become a significant cause of stress. As the crisis escalates daily, the students fear the consequences that put their education degrees at risk.

However, a recent development has become a ray of hope for the students. Many teachers from Ukrainian colleges have started online classes, resulting in Indian students breathing easy. Colleges such as Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University and Dnipro State Medical University have their faculty either taking refuge in the neighbouring countries or inside a bunker. Fighting all odds, they make sure the students do not miss out on important lessons.

'An Emotional Moment'

According to The Times of India, a few MBBS students hailing from West Bengal joined an online class recently where they were ecstatic to see each other. A student named Krishnashis Ghosh told the news publication, "Our teacher said he was happy that all of us were safely out of the country, but added that he was still in Ukraine and taking classes from a safe location. However, he cautioned that classes may get disrupted if trouble breaks out in the area."

The professors are doing their very best, juggling their teaching duties with the country's volatile situation. A Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University professor named Andrii Bazylevych spent the night hiding in the basement before taking a class, where 14 Indian students logged in. The Indian Express quotes one of the students, "We are so relieved. At least we can keep pace with the syllabus. We are just so thankful to our teachers who are taking classes even during the war." Further, he added that the teachers kept the class motivated and did not talk much about the conflict.

While some teachers can hold the lessons, some cannot do so. The news publication adds that teachers in Kharkiv and other cities directly affected by the war cannot log in due to internet disruptions. Despite this, the educators are soldiering on and ensuring that no student misses out on the crucial lessons. Not only that, the students are showering the concerned faculty with love and support, hoping and praying for their safety every day.

