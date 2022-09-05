All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Teachers Day Special Schemes! UGC Announces Grants & Fellowship With Focus On Retired Teachers & More

Image Credits: Unsplash and Indian Express (Representational)

Education

Teachers' Day Special Schemes! UGC Announces Grants & Fellowship With Focus On Retired Teachers & More

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar  (Digital Journalist) 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  5 Sep 2022 10:24 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-05T15:56:16+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

On Teachers' Day, University Grants Commission has launched five new research grants and fellowship schemes. With more than 900 available slots, the new set of grants would benefit a large group of people across the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Commemorating Teachers' Day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a total of three grants and two fellowship schemes. Earlier information on the same was announced through Twitter, and the five schemes to be launched were enlisted as the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, and Dr D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

The launch was unfurled online through a live stream on the official Twitter and Youtube channels of UGC at 3 pm on September 5, and a panel discussion was held on the topic "Motivated and Energised teachers in Higher Education". Panellists included eminent people in the education sector, such as the Vice Chancellors of Delhi University, Maharaj University, BR Ambedkar University, MS University of Baroda, and the Central University of Gujarat.

Hundreds Of Slots Available To Be Filled!

The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on September 4 that the commission would announce several research schemes on the occasion of Teachers' Day that would benefit a whole lot of Higher Educational Institutions across the country. There was a special focus on single girl children and retired faculty members in the grants announced this time.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the "Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members" provides research opportunities to teachers who have retired from the service. There are a hundred slots available under this fellowship, and those who get selected would be eligible for the ₹50,000 monthly fellowships. Additionally, a sum of ₹50,000 will be given as contingency annually.

"Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members" enables research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members and supports them with a fund of ₹10 lakh allocated over a period of two years. The program accommodates 200 candidates.

"Dr DS Kothari Research Grant" has been announced for the newly recruited faculty, with a support funding of ₹10 lakh provided to 132 selected candidates over a period of two years.

The next one in line was the "Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship", which presents an opportunity to conduct advanced studies and research in the field of Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences. This also includes languages that are commonly offered in Indian institutions.

It has about 900 seats, out of which 30 per cent is reserved for women candidates. Under this fellowship, the selected candidates will also be eligible for monthly support of ₹50,000 and a ₹50,000 annual contingency.

Also Read: University Grants Commission Releases Accessibility Guidelines, Standards For Higher Education Institutions & Universities

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Teachers' Day 
UGC 
University Grants Commission 
Fellowships 
Research grants 
Scholarships 
Retired Teacher 

Must Reads

Kerala Church Abandons Coffins, Embraces Simple & Environment-Friendly Burial Practice
Water Out Of Air! Here's How This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tackling Water Crisis, Generating Renewable Water
No, Children In UP Are Not Provided This Food Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme
Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup T20 Match
Similar Posts
Meet Ramachandran, National Awardee Govt Teacher Who Spent Over 80% Of Salary To Transform School
Education

Meet Ramachandran, National Awardee Govt Teacher Who Spent Over 80% Of Salary To Transform School

The Logical Indian Crew
Know About MP Govts New Policy That Allows Coming To School Bag-Less Once Every Week
Education

Know About MP Govt's New Policy That Allows Coming To School 'Bag-Less' Once Every Week

The Logical Indian Crew
AAP Govt Launches Virtual School In Delhi, Students From Across States Can Attend
Education

AAP Govt Launches Virtual School In Delhi, Students From Across States Can Attend

The Logical Indian Crew
Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls, Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students
Trending

'Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls', Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students

The Logical Indian Crew
UGC Releases List Of 21 Fake Universities, Most From Delhi And Uttar Pradesh
Education

UGC Releases List Of 21 Fake Universities, Most From Delhi And Uttar Pradesh

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X