SSC Exams 2021: Thousands Of Aspirants Fail To Fill Application Forms Due To Server Error, Demand Extension Of Date

A number of students took to Twitter to share their ordeals. The students are demanding the authorities to give them another chance for filling the forms as they don't want to wait for another year to attempt the exam.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   9 Feb 2021 11:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-09T18:04:07+05:30
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rajath
Every year, thousands of aspirants take the SSC (Staff Selection Committee) exams for fulfilling their ambitious dream of securing a government job. However, the recruitment process has often been full of controversies bringing disappointment to many of them.

A major problem faced by aspirants this time was that thousands of them were unable to fill the SSC-CGL(Combined Graduate Level) 2021 forms due to various anomalies.

As they logged on to the official website of SSC to start the application process, they began to encounter a series of glitches. The problems that most of the aspirants faced included glitches in uploading photo/signature, difficulty in logging in despite entering correct credentials, freezing of options while trying to fill the form, captcha filling and so on.

Many aspirants were abruptly logged out of the site while filling their forms. Some of them also complained that the preview option for the application form was not available and they even faced payment issues.

Most of the times, as the website's server was not operating well, the aspirants couldn't get past through one stage and complete the entire application process. As a result of this, they were denied the opportunity of filling the forms.

"The SSC website server has been very slow and unresponsive over the past few weeks. I have been trying to complete the application process for the CGL Exam over the last 2 weeks but I am unable to do so because of various server errors. Many aspirants faced a similar issue and were unable to submit the application forms successfully, " Mayank Agarwal, an aspirant told The Logical Indian.

The date of filling the forms lasted from 29th December 2020 to 31st January 2021. The authorities clarified it through an official notice that the last date for filing the forms would not be extended.


Even as thousands of aspirants were unable to fill the forms, SSC's official website did not put up any notice regarding the server error that occurred. This has triggered many of them to take to social media and share their plight.

Another aspirant, Kishore Nagella told The Logical Indian, " I have been trying to fill-up the form for the last one week, but there is always some error or the other. Sometimes, after selecting the 'state', the 'university' list doesn't open up and sometimes after selecting a centre, other centre options were not available. I really fail to understand this non-accommodative approach for different exams. When a similar problem was faced while filling the forms for SSC- CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam, the date was extended twice to allow more students to fill the forms."

Neha Pundir, an aspirant hailing from Delhi told The Logical Indian, "I tried applying for the exam on 25th January, and I kept trying continuously till the last minute of 31st January. But due to the slow website server and bad internet connectivity in my area (Internet ban due to farmer protests in some parts of Delhi & Haryana), I couldn't complete the SSC application and the last date had arrived. It is very disheartening to me that I couldn't even apply for the exam for which I have been preparing for the whole year. There are many more applicants like me who are suffering from this because of no fault of theirs. We have been tweeting continuously, sending emails to the department but nobody is listening to us."



The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam conducted by SSC is taken by students from all over the country. It is a getaway for many students to get government jobs. The aspirants devote their precious two-three years to prepare meticulously for clearing the exams. However, the server error that many of them faced did not provide a fair chance for many candidates to complete the application process.

For getting an equal opportunity to all in matters of public employment, the aspirants are now demanding to extend the last date of applying. Also, they want the SSC's official website to improve the server capacity so that they could complete the application process without any glitch and attempt the exams.

The Logical Indian hopes that the voices of the aspirants are heard by the concerned authorities and they get a fair chance to complete the application process and attempt the exams.

