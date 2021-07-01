This Jaisalmer School Stays Cool Without AC Located Amid Thar Desert

Jaisalmer is famous for its glorious sand dunes, a prominent part of the Thar desert. However, this part of Rajasthan has been popular for some other reasons for quite some time now.



Just a six-minute drive away from the famous Sam Dunes, in the heart of Jaisalmer, lies an architectural marvel. Intending to provide education to girls and empower them, Ratnavati Girls School tells a story of its own in a unique style.

The Architecture

Located in an area where the temperature in summers might shoot up to 50 degrees celsius, the school made out of locally cut yellow sandstone has surprisingly no air conditioners.



The solar installation with beautiful lattice walls and ventilated ceilings is an example of splendid architecture. Located in Konai village and adjacent to the Pakistan border, many tourists often visit the school.



The building has been designed by New-York based architect Diorla Kellogg in an oval shape. Michael Daube, founder of CITTA, took more than ten years to conceptualise the building and build it, The Times of India reported.

BPL Girls To Get Admission

According to the CITTA website, BPL girls of the Thar desert area will be admitted to the school. The facilities include classrooms, a library, a computer centre and a bus facility. Midday meals will also be provided besides providing education to 400 girls. The complex also has a textile museum, exhibition space and a textile museum. In a separate building, mothers of the schoolgirls will be trained in weaving and textiles.



The school is planned to be open soon for classes. It will provide education for up to class 5 and will later be upgraded to class 10.



The uniforms of the girl students studying here have been designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, using the ancient Ajrakh textile vastly popular in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Also Read: Good Move! Citizens, Govt Join Hands To Restore Dying Lake In Srinagar