Temples, Mosques, & Gurudwaras In Haryana Asked To Help Students Wake Up Early For Board Exams Preparation

It's a common sight to see parents on their heels asking their children to study and prepare around the clock during the examination season. However, this year along with the parents, a community-level initiative is set to be implemented in Haryana to encourage children to study hard for the upcoming board exams.

The Haryana government has called for announcements by temples, mosques, and gurudwaras to wake up students of classes 10 and 12 in the early morning hours to have them prepare for the board exams to be held in March 2023. The move aims at improving the pass percentage of the schools in Haryana and having students dedicate early hours to studying.

Setting Alarm For Students

In a communication sent to principals of the Government-run schools in Haryana, the state department highlighted the need for a joint plan with parents and teachers to enable extra self-study hours for students. They conveyed that the morning hours are the most suitable for this and have encouraged parents and the community to have the children wake up as early as 4:30 to prepare for the exams. The department stated that students should be urged to pick up their books by 5:15 am, as "at that time, the mind is fresh, and there is no noise of vehicles."

The school authorities have been instructed to reach out to the parents, ask them to wake their wards up early, and encourage them to utilise the early morning hours wisely. For the same, panchayat members have also been contacted to ensure that a favourable environment to study is facilitated.

Teachers from the respective schools will be tasked to enquire through Whatsapp groups whether the students have woken up and have begun studying. If parents of the students are found to be not cooperating with the new measures, it would be then duly brought to the notice of the school management committee.

Avoid Chaotic Schedules & Stress

Students appearing for the board exams often face last-minute stress and chaotic schedules as the exam dates near. Exam anxiety can be significantly reduced if students prepare early and revise it thoroughly before the exam dates. With about 70 days left for the exams, the education department has asked the principals to ensure an effective action plan is incorporated to improve the results.



As re NDTV, the notification issued by the Director of secondary education, Anshaj Singh, said, "Temples, mosques and gurdwaras should be approached for early morning announcements (through loudspeakers) so that students get up and start studying. With this, each student is expected to get an additional two to three hours (for studies)."

The notification stresses a collective responsibility of society to provide an appropriate environment for the students who are the hope for tomorrow. According to the officials, this collaborative effort would ultimately contribute to a nation's progress.



