'Teacher's Talk': Here's How Teachers From This Panchayat In Maharashtra Are Turning Into Motivational Speakers

'Teachers Talk', is an initiative launched by the panchayat Samiti of Karmala tehsil in the Solapur district of Maharashtra to have teachers talk about the latest trends, global affairs, issues faced by them and a range of other topics. It is modelled on similar lines as TED talks and Josh talks, where people come together to share ideas and stories.

By taking this model to the educators, the panchayat looks forward to enabling a conversation by bringing to the table many topics for discussion among the teachers. Teachers themselves would have a valuable space where they can convene and contribute. So far, two such talks have already been organised by the panchayat, and several teachers participated in them, giving it a successful start.

Starting Important Conversations

Apart from initiating conversations about relevant ideas, it encourages teachers to be insightful and curious and keeps them updated about global trends and developments, especially in the field of education. To give teachers a brief idea about the same, the authorities brainstormed and curated around 30 topics of discussion and presented them to the groups of teachers. The topics of discussion ranged from the United Nations' role in the field of education to artificial intelligence and similar experiments in the education sector.

According to this model, teachers from different schools would meet to discuss several topics, best practices, and the various issues they faced during the monthly education conferences. Seventeen centres have been organised for this purpose, ensuring teaching professionals have a safe space to discuss and work through ideas.

Manoj Raut, the block development officer at the Karmala tehsil, said that teachers from primary and secondary schools "can speak about the latest topics in education and allied fields for 15 to 20 minutes in a precise and motivating manner." Two such talks have already been facilitated and it saw a large number of participants. The talks are not restricted to government school teachers, and instead welcome any willing participant, such as educators from private, aided and unaided institutions.

Teacher's Reception

From sports to reading, teachers enthusiastically discussed topics brought to the table in the first few sessions. Attending and talking during the session, Balasaheb Bodakhe, a teacher from a school in Khatgaon, said that he had the opportunity to talk about sports and their capacity to physically and emotionally strengthen school students. While talking about sports, he cited the real-life example of a farm labourer's daughter who won gold medals for the country after she had received the necessary training and guidance at school.

Similarly, a report by the Indian Express quoted Praffulata Satpute, a teacher from a primary school in Khadaki, talking about inculcating good reading habits among children. Such initiatives would not only make teachers more insightful but would also keep them on their heels in terms of learning and growing. After receiving mostly positive responses from the teachers, the authorities tied up with Yashkalyani Sevabhavi Sanstha, a non-governmental NGO (NGO) that would reward the best' Teachers Talk' with a cash prize of ₹3,000, a certificate and a medal. Gradually they are also hoping to build a Youtube Channel to stream the speeches and convert the best ones from the sessions into a book.

