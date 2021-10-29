Tamil Nadu Will Not Implement NEP, Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has rejected the implementation of the New Education Policy (2020), alleging the center of Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in the schools. The head of the DMK announced that the state government would appoint an expert committee to form a new state education policy. The government will closely monitor the workings of the committee, he added. Stalin also expressed his disapproval of the NEP (2020) after the Illam Thedi Kalvi ( Education at Doorstep) scheme, launched in the Villupuram district. The scheme aims to impart skills to the students who suffered a loss in studies due to the COVID lockdown imposed in March 2020.

"During the pandemic, online classes were held, but online classes don't benefit students like direct classes don't benefit students like direct classes do. It is a known fact that benefits in physical classes cannot be replaced through online classes," Stalin was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Illam Thedi Kalvi

The Tamil Nadu government launched the scheme to provide doorstep education to all children. Under the scheme, a place would be selected in close proximity to the student's residence, and everyday teachers and volunteers would go to these places and take classes for an hour or two. The scheme will be implemented with the help of retired teachers, parents, and volunteers from various organizations. 86,550 people, including 67, 961 women, 18,557 men and 32 transpersons, have registered to volunteer under the scheme. The state aims to enroll 1lakh students in government schools in the upcoming academic year. The committee of experts working on 'Illam Thedi Kulvi' would also be appointed to form the New state education policy.

Hindi 'Imposition'

Tamil Nadu stands among one of the most literate states of India, with a literacy rate of 80.33% in 2011, which is more than the national average. The disapproval of the Tamil speaking on' Hindi Imposition' state has surfaced repeatedly in several discourses. Southern indian states have cleared their stance to approve of Hindi as lingua Franca for its supposed 'unifying value.'