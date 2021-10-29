All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu Will Not Implement NEP, Says CM MK Stalin

Photo Credit: ANI

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu Will Not Implement NEP, Says CM MK Stalin

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Tamil Nadu,  29 Oct 2021 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that an expert committee would be formed by the state government to prepare a new "state education policy".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has rejected the implementation of the New Education Policy (2020), alleging the center of Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in the schools. The head of the DMK announced that the state government would appoint an expert committee to form a new state education policy. The government will closely monitor the workings of the committee, he added. Stalin also expressed his disapproval of the NEP (2020) after the Illam Thedi Kalvi ( Education at Doorstep) scheme, launched in the Villupuram district. The scheme aims to impart skills to the students who suffered a loss in studies due to the COVID lockdown imposed in March 2020.

"During the pandemic, online classes were held, but online classes don't benefit students like direct classes don't benefit students like direct classes do. It is a known fact that benefits in physical classes cannot be replaced through online classes," Stalin was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Illam Thedi Kalvi

The Tamil Nadu government launched the scheme to provide doorstep education to all children. Under the scheme, a place would be selected in close proximity to the student's residence, and everyday teachers and volunteers would go to these places and take classes for an hour or two. The scheme will be implemented with the help of retired teachers, parents, and volunteers from various organizations. 86,550 people, including 67, 961 women, 18,557 men and 32 transpersons, have registered to volunteer under the scheme. The state aims to enroll 1lakh students in government schools in the upcoming academic year. The committee of experts working on 'Illam Thedi Kulvi' would also be appointed to form the New state education policy.

Hindi 'Imposition'

Tamil Nadu stands among one of the most literate states of India, with a literacy rate of 80.33% in 2011, which is more than the national average. The disapproval of the Tamil speaking on' Hindi Imposition' state has surfaced repeatedly in several discourses. Southern indian states have cleared their stance to approve of Hindi as lingua Franca for its supposed 'unifying value.'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NEP 
MK Stalin 
politics 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X