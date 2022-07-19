55-Year-Old Man Appears For NEET 2022 To Chase His Life-Long Dream Of Becoming A Doctor

K Rajyakkodi, a 55-year-old farmer from the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, appeared for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) at Velammal Vidyalaya Center on Sunday July 17.

While standing in the queue on the exam day, the security guards stopped Rajyakkodi from entering the centre, citing he was over-aged. When he showed them the hall ticket, disbelief and awe appeared on the faces of the other aspirants and their parents.

The 55-year-old found Physics and Chemistry questions easy and expects to score over 460 marks. He plans to pursue his dream if he gets a seat in any government medical college.

Had Financial Constraints

With the dream of becoming a doctor, Rajyakkodi from Ambattaiyanpatti village qualified for the exams and took admission in a private medical college in 1984; he could not attend the course as he could not afford the fees.

Later, the family's financial constraints would later lead him to drop out of the BSc Physics course at Pasumpon Thevar Arts and Science College in Usilampatti town, reported The New Indian Express.

Stayed Motivated And Continued The Hardwork

Despite several hardships and setbacks, the fire to chase his dream remained even after decades when Rajyakkodi heard that a 64-year-old man from Odisha secured a seat in a medical college last year. This motivation gave him the courage to work hard and dedicate a minimum of three hours daily to achieve his goal.

Another inspiration is his younger son R Vasudevan who secured 521 marks in his NEET second attempt and secured an MBBS seat at the Government Medical College in Cuddalore. Using his son's study materials, Rajyakkodi prepared for the test throughout the last year and took a series of mock tests to gain confidence.

