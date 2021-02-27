J&K: Specially-Abled Anantnag Girl Overcomes Odds, Scores Over 90% Marks In Class 10 Exams

A 17-year-old specially-abled girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has braved all odds to score 90.4 per cent in her 10th Board exams.

According to The New Indian Express, Tabia Iqbal is hearing and speech impaired as well as bound by a wheelchair. She could only comprehend sign languages and lip movement which made it difficult for her to attend any normal school.

However, Tabia did not let the disability and challenges deter her from working hard and achieving success. She secured 452 out of 500 marks in the Board exams.

Anantnag, Fri 26 : In a world where even healthy people find excuses to sit home and do nothing, a 17-year-old Tabia Iqbal, a specially-abled girl qualified class 10th exam with 452 out of 500 marks and is earning appreciation for braving all odds. pic.twitter.com/YsKLjymgH6 — Mushtaq bhat (@Mushtaq53561689) February 26, 2021

Mohammad Iqbal, Tabia's father, while describing their struggle stated that his daughter had not attended a formal school since the third standard and had teachers come over to their residence for classes.

"We admitted her to a private school and the principal observed her interest in studies. The teachers would visit our home and teach her here," said Iqbal said.

"They would repeat the topic many times over so that she memorised them. The teachers have helped her a lot and it is their efforts and Tabia's hard work that has paid off," he added.

An elated Tabia, while motivating the young generation of Kashmir, said that everyone must put in a lot of efforts and chase their dreams with a positive intention. Positive intentions, she said, will help in overcoming obstacles during the journey.

Also Read: This Jaipur Woman Is Helping 10,000 Rural Women Earn Steady Income Through Her Startup