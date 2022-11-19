Towards Student-Oriented Schooling! Sourav Ganguly Roots For Sports As Part Of Children's Education

The ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, pushed for the inclusion of sports as a fundamental element of India's educational system as it could enhance students' academic performance and life skills.

In a video message released by UNICEF before November 20's World Children's Day, he emphasised the need for every child to have the right to an education.

UNICEF hosts a week of World Children's Day events celebrating young achievers that begin on November 14 and run until November 20. The UN organisation has devoted the year 2022 to sports, especially the achievement of young athletes.

Why Must Sports Be Added To School Curriculum?

While the Indian educational system adheres to traditional teaching methods, Finland strongly emphasises value-based education. Instead of making students focus just on academics and forced competition, it enables students to pursue and devote their time to what they genuinely are interested in.

Hence, sports must immediately be included in the curriculum for fresh talents to grow. The ex-captain of the Indian Cricket Team said in the video, "On behalf of children, I urge that all children be allowed to play and that sports be included as an essential element of their school curriculum. Sporting activities can enhance their academic performance and life skills."

Child Players With Significant Achievement In Sports

Ganguly supported children in the movie "Heroes," about young athletes who accomplished a lot in sports. The film shows how these children live and their struggles, worries, and accomplishments, according to NDTV.

The former leader also urged everyone to "work together to ensure that all children attend school and continue to learn." Without regard to a child's gender, class, caste, or religion, he continued, "Every child must be able to get a quality education." He emphasised that investing in girls' education has the power to change entire communities, nations, and the world.

According to Mohammad Mohiuddin of UNICEF West Bengal, Ganguly's remark will raise awareness of children's issues and inspire people to take action for a better future.

The film also included messages from Sachin Tendulkar, UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia, Priyanka Chopra, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and Ayushman Khurana, UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate.

