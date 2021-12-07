All section
Caste discrimination
With Over 93,000 Students Enrolled, SDMC Schools Record Enrolment Hike

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

With Over 93,000 Students Enrolled, SDMC Schools Record Enrolment Hike

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Delhi,  7 Dec 2021 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As compared to private schools Delhi's SDMC schools recorded more enrolments because of the quality of education they are delivering.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan has revealed that the corporation will open at least one English-medium school in each ward. The civic-body run schools in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had seen an increase in enrolment this year, recording 93,000 entries of students.

Education Is Key

According to the SouthDelhi Mayor, the corporation will open at least one English-medium school in each ward and will also be opening 12 new schools in the coming months.

The reason for this hike in enrolment in SDMC schools is believed to be the quality of education that these schools ensure, despite the Delhi Government's low allocation of funds, he was quoted as saying in an IndiaToday report.

Nikita Sharma, SDMC's education committee chairperson, said that the SDMC delivers quality education to nearly 3 lakh students in its schools.

Smart Classroom In 468 Schools

"Science clubs have been started in 200 schools this year while smart classrooms have been constructed in 468 schools," she said.

She also said that the SDMC is also distributing tablets in collaboration with NGOs.

Not only to students, but the civic body will distribute 750 tablets to teachers in addition to 5,000 tablets to students by the end of December. To encourage students in sports, a sports cell has been set up. Apart from these, she said that CCTV cameras in 388 schools have also been installed.

Also Read: ATM Cash Withdrawals To Be Costlier From January 2022: Here Is Why

Writer : Rafia Tasleem
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Students 
Municipal Corporation 
Delhi 
Sports 
Education system 

X
X