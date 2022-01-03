'To Cultivate Reading Habits Among Kids': Govt Launches 100-Day Reading Campaign

The Central government launched a 100-day campaign to inculcate the habit of reading among children in the country. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the 'Padhe Bharat' initiative on Saturday, January 2.

What is 'Padhe Bharat'?



'Padhe Bharat', launched in alignment with National Educational Policy 2020, is a campaign that aims at improving the learning levels of the students by ensuring the availability of age-appropriate books in local/mother tongue/regional/tribal language.

At the launch of the campaign, Pradhan stressed on the importance of reading habits to be adopted by children at an early age since it helps in improving imagination, develops critical thinking, vocabulary, and ability to express both verbally and in writing.

Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills.



Inspired by PM @narendramodi's call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat pic.twitter.com/XvwQ0Vsry8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 1, 2022

Pradhan said that reading is the foundation of learning that motivates students to read books independently, helping them apply the acquired knowledge in real life. The Minister also highlighted the importance of creating a conducive learning environment for children, reported the Hindustan Times.



He also shared the names of five books that he has picked to read and encouraged others to share what they are reading along with the suggestion.

Promoting Enjoyable Reading

A 100-day reading campaign has started on January 1. It will focus on 8th-grade students studying in Balvatika. Countrywide participation of all the stakeholders, including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators, etc., is expected in the campaign. One activity per week per group has been designed to make reading enjoyable and build a lifelong association with the joy of reading.

Kahani Padho Apni Bhasha Mein

The International Mother Tongue Day has also been integrated into the campaign. This day will be celebrated with Kahani Padho Apni Bhasa Main (Reading story in own language) across the country by encouraging children to read in their mother tongue/local language. This will help in promoting the local language and culture of our society.

Hence, the overall aim of the campaign is to inculcate the habit of joyful reading among children with the help of teachers, parents, schools, and communities.

Also Read: How Crusader Savitribai Phule Ensured Dalits Survived 1897 Bubonic Plague