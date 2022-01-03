All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
To Cultivate Reading Habits Among Kids: Govt Launches 100-Day Reading Campaign

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/DharmendraPradhan

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

'To Cultivate Reading Habits Among Kids': Govt Launches 100-Day Reading Campaign

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  3 Jan 2022 9:43 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the 'Padhe Bharat' campaign aims at improving the learning levels of the students by ensuring the availability of age-appropriate books in local/mother tongue/regional/tribal language.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central government launched a 100-day campaign to inculcate the habit of reading among children in the country. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the 'Padhe Bharat' initiative on Saturday, January 2.

What is 'Padhe Bharat'?

'Padhe Bharat', launched in alignment with National Educational Policy 2020, is a campaign that aims at improving the learning levels of the students by ensuring the availability of age-appropriate books in local/mother tongue/regional/tribal language.

At the launch of the campaign, Pradhan stressed on the importance of reading habits to be adopted by children at an early age since it helps in improving imagination, develops critical thinking, vocabulary, and ability to express both verbally and in writing.

Pradhan said that reading is the foundation of learning that motivates students to read books independently, helping them apply the acquired knowledge in real life. The Minister also highlighted the importance of creating a conducive learning environment for children, reported the Hindustan Times.

He also shared the names of five books that he has picked to read and encouraged others to share what they are reading along with the suggestion.

Promoting Enjoyable Reading

A 100-day reading campaign has started on January 1. It will focus on 8th-grade students studying in Balvatika. Countrywide participation of all the stakeholders, including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators, etc., is expected in the campaign. One activity per week per group has been designed to make reading enjoyable and build a lifelong association with the joy of reading.

Kahani Padho Apni Bhasha Mein

The International Mother Tongue Day has also been integrated into the campaign. This day will be celebrated with Kahani Padho Apni Bhasa Main (Reading story in own language) across the country by encouraging children to read in their mother tongue/local language. This will help in promoting the local language and culture of our society.

Hence, the overall aim of the campaign is to inculcate the habit of joyful reading among children with the help of teachers, parents, schools, and communities.

Also Read: How Crusader Savitribai Phule Ensured Dalits Survived 1897 Bubonic Plague

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Padhe Bharat Campaign 
Education MInistery 
Dharmendra Pradhan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X