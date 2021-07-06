NIPUN Bharat Mission Launched By Education Minister, Attempts To Revive Foundational Education

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) on July 5, 2021.

The Launch Event

NIPUN Bharat was launched virtually by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. This mission was launched in the presence of the Minister of State, Sanjay Dhotre, Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), senior officers from the Ministry, all States and UTs, Senior Policy Makers, and Heads Institutions. A short video, anthem, and NIPUN Bharat Guidelines were also launched in this inauguration.

Aims Of The Mission

NIPUN Bharat Mission is an attempt to create an encouraging environment to ensure every child mandatorily attains foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27. It is a five-tier implementation mechanism set up at the national- state- district- block- school level in all states and UTs, under the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also informed in a Press Release that Rs 2688.18 has already been approved under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to the States and UTs for implementation of the various interventions for the Foundational Stage in 2021-22.

Dhotre said that quality education could be the bedrock of strong Nation-building and in the future, this mission will change the framework of school education. Dhotre also stressed that NIPUN Bharat will not only encourage students to take a big leap in their higher classes, but it will also have a major impact on making students globally competitive.

The success of NIPUN Bharat will highly depend on teachers, thus the focus is also on the capacity building of teachers. A special package for foundational literacy and Numeracy under NISHTHA is being developed by NCERT and around 25 lakh teachers teaching at pre-primary to primary grade will receive training this year.

