Scripting History! Indian-Origin Neeli Bendapudi Appointed As President Of Penn State University

Neeli Bendapudi, the Indian-origin president and professor of marketing at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, scripted history after she was appointed the President of America's prestigious Pennsylvania State University.

The announcement was made by the educational institution on Thursday, December 16. She has now become the first woman and person of colour to hold office as the University President.

Early Years And Achievements

Bendapudi was born in Vishakhapatnam and had moved to the United States in 1986 for higher education. She is currently the 18th president of the University of Louisville and earned recognition as a leader in higher education who specializes in marketing and consumer behaviour.

With a career spanning 30 years in academia, she has taught marketing and served in a variety of administrative roles over the years, including provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas, dean of the School of Business at the University of Kansas, and founding director of the Initiative for Managing Services at Ohio State University.

Focus On 'Collaboration & Development'

Bendapudi's focus has been on 'collaboration and development', and she has dedicated her career to student success, fostering inclusivity, and creating opportunities for students, faculty, and staff, as per an India Today report.

She expressed her delight over the achievement in a press release: "Penn State is a world-class university, and I couldn't be prouder and more excited to join this vibrant community of outstanding students, faculty, staff, and alumni throughout the commonwealth and beyond."

"Thank you to the Penn State community and Board of Trustees. I am grateful for this opportunity and will make it my mission to help Penn State reach new heights across each of our campuses," she added.

