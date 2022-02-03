All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MP School Teacher Donates All Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Image Credits: Punjab Kesari

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

MP School Teacher Donates All Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Madhya Pradesh,  3 Feb 2022 10:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Vijay Kumar Chansoriya made the announcement at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last working day at a primary school in Khandia village.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A government primary school teacher has donated all his money from the employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to the poor students. Vijay Kumar Chansoriya presented the money on his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

The announcement was made at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last working day at a primary school in the state's Khandia village on Monday, January 31.

Took Decision With Family's Consent

"With the consent of my wife and children, I have decided to donate my entire provident fund and gratuity money to the school for poor and underprivileged students. No one can lessen the suffering of this world, but we should do whatever good we can," the retired teacher said at the event, according to The New Indian Express.

Speaking to reporters later, Chansoriya said, "I have struggled a lot. I used to operate a rickshaw and sold milk to pursue my education. Later, I became a teacher in 1983."

The educator said that both his sons were working and his daughter was married.

"I came across less privileged students who lived in deprivation and donated money for them. I could see their happiness whenever I helped them. My children are already settled, so I decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money worth Rs 40 lakh to such children," he said.

Chansoriya's wife Hemlata and daughter Mahima said the whole family had supported his decision.

Also Read: 'Real Hero!' Kerala Man Drives Burning Truck To Safety, Earns Applauses From People

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
MP School Teacher 
Retirement Benefits 
Poor Students 
Govt school teacher 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X