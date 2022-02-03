MP School Teacher Donates All Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

A government primary school teacher has donated all his money from the employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to the poor students. Vijay Kumar Chansoriya presented the money on his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

The announcement was made at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last working day at a primary school in the state's Khandia village on Monday, January 31.

Took Decision With Family's Consent

"With the consent of my wife and children, I have decided to donate my entire provident fund and gratuity money to the school for poor and underprivileged students. No one can lessen the suffering of this world, but we should do whatever good we can," the retired teacher said at the event, according to The New Indian Express.



Speaking to reporters later, Chansoriya said, "I have struggled a lot. I used to operate a rickshaw and sold milk to pursue my education. Later, I became a teacher in 1983."



The educator said that both his sons were working and his daughter was married.



"I came across less privileged students who lived in deprivation and donated money for them. I could see their happiness whenever I helped them. My children are already settled, so I decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money worth Rs 40 lakh to such children," he said.

Chansoriya's wife Hemlata and daughter Mahima said the whole family had supported his decision.

