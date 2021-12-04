All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Reetu Mansi, Visually Impaired Teacher Who Creates Study Material To Help Differently-Abled People Crack Entrance Exams

Image Credits: News18

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Reetu Mansi, Visually Impaired Teacher Who Creates Study Material To Help Differently-Abled People Crack Entrance Exams

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  4 Dec 2021 11:31 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Taking help from NGOs, Mansi records Hindi audio study material for students to prepare for the exams. The initiative is run by Bengaluru-based NGO Enable India that facilitates the opportunities, sharing of stories and ideas for specially-abled people in rural parts of the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Reetu Mansi, a 35-year-old teacher, has been visually impaired since birth. However, her disability didn't stop her from supporting other people like her to crack competitive exams and get respectable jobs.

Mansi has been creating disabled-friendly content to assist the visually impaired pass their entrance tests. She believes that there is no shortage of online resources to prepare for competitive exams like UPSC, teacher eligibility tests, and other exams.

However, the biggest challenge is the accessibility of material for people with no eyesight. She also said that most of the materials available in the market or online are in the English language, which becomes inaccessible for students living in rural areas of the country. "Most of the students living in rural areas of India still do not understand English," she told News18.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, she started working with NGOs in 2019. Despite being visually impaired, Mansi is well-qualified. She completed her graduation from Delhi University's Lady Sri Ram College. She also holds a Masters in Education degree.

Hamari Vaani Initiative

Taking help from one of the NGOs, Mansi records Hindi audio study material for students to prepare for the exams. The initiative called Namma Vaani in Kannada and Hamari Vaani in Hindi is run by Bengaluru-based NGO Enable India that facilitates the opportunities, sharing of stories and ideas for specially-abled people in rural parts of the country.

To ease the massive burden for thousands of applicants, the 35-year-old first finds the English study material, then translates it to Hindi, writes it in Braille, and finally records the audio files. "I have been working with the NGO for many years. Through their online platform, we are planning to reach as many differently-abled students across the country," Mansi said.

Over 1000 Students Benefitted

Through this initiative, she claims that over 1000 students have been benefitted. Students can access the audios through their mobile phones. Apart from this initiative, the hardworking teacher works with Divine Ligh NGO, which also helps the weaker and marginalised sections of society in the country.

Talking about her inspiration to reach out to differently-abled people, she said, "I feel delighted when I receive a phone call from some unknown person, who tells me that they have passed their exams or have got a new job with the help of my study material. This is something that keeps me motivated."

Besides working as a teacher at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Saharanpur, Mansi is also is a counsellor to many people.

"There are occasions when most of these people feel very downhearted. They probably do not have the resources to reach out to people. I attempt to help them and also record life-skills," she told the channel.

Efforts To Help Differently-Abled People

Mansi believes helping such people comes naturally to her as she has grown up in the same environment. Her mother had also started a school for visually impaired chldren.

"While growing up, I saw them helping others in their studies and even bearing the entire cost of living. I feel I am just continuing their efforts to help other people," she said.

As she grew older, Mansi claims, she had fewer challenges than other people like her who had to go through the worst. She aims to help many of such people in her entire life.

"The sensitisation of the society about the challenges of specially-abled people will take a longer time. But, I think if I can help some job aspirants get a good livelihood source and reach good positions, they will eventually create a favourable environment for others. Thus, more jobs will be generated automatically," she said.

Also Read: Delhi Students Develop Machine To End Practice Of Manual Scavenging


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Reetu Mansi 
Visually impaired teacher 
Visually impaired study material 
Differently-abled people 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X