Maha Schools Set To Improve Quality Of Education, Govt Clears Rs 976 Cr Project

The Maharashtra government approved a whopping ₹976 crore project aimed at improving the quality of education and governance of such institutions in the state.

The project – Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) is reportedly funded by the World Bank. The Centre will be contributing ₹586 crores for the same and the scheme will run for a period of five years.

According to The Indian Express, efforts to improve education services at the state, district and sub-district levels will be ramped up. The STARS project will be implemented by the school education department under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and will introduce reforms for enhancing the learning assessment systems, strengthening classroom instructions, facilitating school-to-work transition and strengthening governance and decentralised management of schools.

Estimates suggest that around 1.6 crore student mostly between the age group of four and 18 and as many as 2.5 lakh teachers will benefit from the scheme. Special attention would be paid towards students belonging to the economically weaker section to curb drop-out rates and improve the level of learning.

Programmes dedicated to improving the ability to read, write and perform basic operations with numbers among children in the three to six age group will also be undertaken. The government also plans to set up "model" pre-primary schools through the initiative. Additionally, the project also aims to revise the school curriculum for the higher secondary students to bring it at par with the job market demands.

Besides, the government will undertake measures to promote personality development and leadership in schools. The teachers will also undergo intensive training to improve learning outcomes.



The central government had earlier selected Maharashtra and five other states including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha for the ambitious project, to which the global bank had committed Rs 3,700 crore.

