Over 160 Kashmiri Migrant Children, 220 Covid Orphans Gets Admission In Kendriya Vidyalayas For AY 2022

The admissions taken in the academic year 2022 saw the enrollment of over 160 Kashmiri migrant children and 220 Covid orphans. The intake was made based on the revised admission guidelines, which instructed the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) to enrol students over and above the usual class strength under the PM Cares for Children Scheme.

Admission's to the Vidyalaya are made based on a list finalised by the district magistrate, in accordance with the criteria of ten children per KV. With over 1,200 such schools in the country, the government earlier had a system in place which permitted a Member of Parliament (MP) Quota.

As per this quota, every Lok Sabha MP was entitled to recommend ten students to any school in their respective constituency, and the Rajya Sabha members got to recommend ten from the state in which they were elected. However, this quota was scrapped on April 2022 following a parliamentary debate.

Revised Admission Guidelines

The New Indian Express reported that admissions for migrant children and those under the PM Cares for Children were made based on revised admission guidelines announced by the centre. In accordance with this, 167 Kashmiri migrant children and 220 Covid orphans received admission.

Madhya Pradesh enrolled 60 Covid orphans, followed by 17 in Uttar Pradesh and 16 in Karnataka. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Telangana also had a decent number of intakes.

In terms of Kashmiri migrant children, Jammu topped the list with 125 admissions. The rest were admitted at KV's in Delhi, Rajasthan, and so on.

PM Cares Scheme

The PM Cares for Children Scheme was launched in India on 29 May 2021 to support children who lost their parents or guardians to the pandemic. It was an initiative to ensure "comprehensive care and protection of Children in a sustained manner" in the absence of their parents and enable a space where they are equipped with sufficient resources for their education, health, and self-sustenance.

These students would entirely be exempted from the fee structure from classes 1 to 12.

