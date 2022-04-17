Maharashtra State Universities To Have 'Introduction To Indian Constitution' As Mandatory Course

'Introduction to Indian Constitution' will be required for all students in all Maharashtra state universities, regardless of the stream. The decision was passed by the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department on the 131st birthday anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, who led the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution.

Uday Samant, the state's higher and technical education minister, announced through his official Twitter account. Political science teachers will identify some key themes and concepts from the nation's constitution to prepare for this new curriculum.

Samant's tweet stated that "On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we have decided to start a course called 'Introduction to Indian Constitution' for all students across all universities. State University VCs have already been informed about this and will be implemented soon."

दि.14 एप्रिल भारतरत्न डॉ बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या जयंतीच्या निमित्ताने भारतीय संविधानाची ओळख हा विषय सर्व विद्यापीठातील सर्व विद्याशाखांसाठी अनिवार्य करण्याचा निर्णय सर्व विद्यापीठांच्या काल झालेल्या कुलगुरुंच्या बैठकीत सर्वसहमतीने घेण्यात आला. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 14, 2022

The New Curriculum

Samant's tweet did not state a lot about the newly upcoming change in the education system. Still, a senior education officer anonymously revealed that a new curriculum would be executed that would be precisely focused on very significant and fundamental aspects of the Indian Constitution to curate a course of around 10-15 lectures.

As per The Indian Express, "Topics will include fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy, formation and functioning of the state assembly, parliament and different commissions, among others. Political science professors of respective colleges will be taking the classes," said the official.

And the officer further added that colleges and universities would also have the liberty to invite expert speakers to cover specific topics.

Universities Confused On Decision

The decision on the following order to be passed is still unclear. The university principal and college presidents are unsure what to expect because the decision is still in its early stages, and changes could be possible.

According to The Hindustan Times, one of the south Mumbai college heads mentioned that the Indian constitution is studied in bits and pieces on many school-related topics and specific subjects in junior college. Unless the course is constructed differently, starting a new system may become repetitious, mainly concentrating on the same topic.

Also Read: IIT-Madras Research Scholar Sexually Assaulted, Chennai Police Arrest Prime Accused From Kolkata





