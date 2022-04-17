All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra State Universities To Have Introduction To Indian Constitution As Mandatory Course

Image Credit- Wikimedia, loc.gov

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra State Universities To Have 'Introduction To Indian Constitution' As Mandatory Course

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Maharashtra,  17 April 2022 6:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The decision was passed on the 131st birthday anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. Political science teachers will identify some key themes and concepts from the nation's constitution to prepare for this new curriculum.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

'Introduction to Indian Constitution' will be required for all students in all Maharashtra state universities, regardless of the stream. The decision was passed by the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department on the 131st birthday anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, who led the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution.

Uday Samant, the state's higher and technical education minister, announced through his official Twitter account. Political science teachers will identify some key themes and concepts from the nation's constitution to prepare for this new curriculum.

Samant's tweet stated that "On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we have decided to start a course called 'Introduction to Indian Constitution' for all students across all universities. State University VCs have already been informed about this and will be implemented soon."

The New Curriculum

Samant's tweet did not state a lot about the newly upcoming change in the education system. Still, a senior education officer anonymously revealed that a new curriculum would be executed that would be precisely focused on very significant and fundamental aspects of the Indian Constitution to curate a course of around 10-15 lectures.

As per The Indian Express, "Topics will include fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy, formation and functioning of the state assembly, parliament and different commissions, among others. Political science professors of respective colleges will be taking the classes," said the official.

And the officer further added that colleges and universities would also have the liberty to invite expert speakers to cover specific topics.

Universities Confused On Decision

The decision on the following order to be passed is still unclear. The university principal and college presidents are unsure what to expect because the decision is still in its early stages, and changes could be possible.

According to The Hindustan Times, one of the south Mumbai college heads mentioned that the Indian constitution is studied in bits and pieces on many school-related topics and specific subjects in junior college. Unless the course is constructed differently, starting a new system may become repetitious, mainly concentrating on the same topic.

Also Read: IIT-Madras Research Scholar Sexually Assaulted, Chennai Police Arrest Prime Accused From Kolkata



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Introduction To Indian Constitution 
Maharashtra 
BR Ambedkar 
State Universities 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X